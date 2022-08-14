Salman Rushdie was removed from his ventilator and was able to speak for the first time since the attack

Salman Rushdie was taken off the ventilator and able to speak

For a British writer of Indian origin Salman Rushdie He was taken off a ventilator after being stabbed during a performance in upstate New York on Friday.

Rushdie remains in hospital with serious injuries, but editor Aadish Taseer tweeted in the evening that he was “no longer on ventilator and talking (joke)”. According to the agency APRushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed the news without giving further details.

Salman Rushdie talking without respirator! Our prayers continue on behalf of all members of the Chautauqua Institute,” Michael Hill, president of the Chautauqua Institute, where Rushdie was stricken, wrote on Twitter.

British author Salman Rushdie, whose speeches were the target of Iranian death threats, was on a ventilator.

Hadi Mathar acquitted in Salman Rushdie stabbing case Saturday’s attempted murder and assault charges, meanwhile The prosecutor in the case said it was a “premeditated” crime.

A famous writer Satanic Verses remains Hospitalized with serious injuries, After being stabbed the previous day while preparing to give a press conference in northwestern New York.

A lawyer for Mather, 24, made a statement in court on behalf of his client Hearing of Summary Charges. Mather appeared wearing Black and white prisoner outfit and a white mask. His hands were handcuffed in front of him.

Mather’s next court hearing was decided August 19, at three o’clock in the afternoon.

Hadi Mather, accused in the Salman Rushdie stabbing case, pleaded not guilty on Saturday to charges of attempted murder and assault.

The judge ordered Mathar to be held without bail After District Attorney Jason Schmidt said there was A deliberate move was made to put himself in a position to harm RushdieA day earlier the teacher had booked an advance ticket to the event, with false identification.

“This was a premeditated, unprovoked, targeted attack on Mr Rushdie” Schmidt said.

“We have been in contact with our colleagues in New Jersey, where the shooter, To share information and help them better understand the pre-attack planning and preparation, we and the various agencies involved can determine what other charges should be pursued.”According to local media, the Chautauqua County Prosecutor’s Office in northern New York noted.

“We will try to be as transparent as we can without compromising the case.” The prosecutor’s office also said.

(With information from AP and Europa Press)

