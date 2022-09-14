Russia-Ukraine war, live: breaking news and minute-by-minute coverage of the conflict

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled attacks near Avdiivka, Spirn and Myorsk in the Donetsk region. For its part, Russian forces launched missile strikes and 33 airstrikes in the last day. This information was published by Ukrainian media Kyiv Independent.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday night “Stabilization measures” will be used in liberated towns and cities in northeastern UkraineAfter experiencing a major counterattack by Ukrainian forces in the past week.

“Remnants of invaders and subversive groups are discovered, collaborators are detained and full security is restored” warned. And he said in a late-night address to the nation that border guards were sent to protect “state borders in liberated countries.”

From the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Company Reuters A special envoy from Vladimir Putin said the Russian leader when the war began A tentative agreement was reached with Kyiv to meet Russia’s demand Ukraine should leave NATO, but Putin rejected it and went ahead with his military campaign.

According to three people close to Russian leaders, the Ukrainian-born ambassador Dmitry Kozak told Putin. The agreement he reached eliminated the requirement Russia A large-scale occupation of Ukraine will follow. However, the Kremlin leader preferred to turn a deaf ear

Putin has repeatedly said that NATO and its military infrastructure are moving closer to Russia’s borders by accepting new members from Eastern Europe, and the alliance is now preparing to bring Ukraine into its orbit. -He saw this as an existential threat.

Even so, he was clear when he presented the Cossack treatyThe concessions he had negotiated with his aides did not go far enough, and he expanded his goals to annex parts of Ukrainian territory.Sources said. The treaty was abandoned and Russia invaded on 24 February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on the sidelines of the Caspian Sea Littoral States Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Grigory Chisoyev – Pool Sputnik Kremlin

Bloomberg reports that the Kremlin profits from its fossil fuel resources, which account for a third of the country’s budget. fell to 671.9 billion rubles -$11.1 billion- in August, the lowest amount since June 2021, according to Russian Finance Ministry data.

US officials say Russia has spent more than that $300 million to influence foreign elections Since 2014. A senior official told CNN, citing a review by the US intelligence community “Russia Secretly Transferred At Least Hundreds of Millions.” As expressed Kyiv IndependentAll with the aim of “benefiting particular political parties, undermining democracy and extending their dominance”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia on September 7, 2022. (Sergey Babilev/Dazs News Agency host pool photo via AP)

While the Pentagon was investigating the use of Iranian drones by Russian forces, the UK Ministry of Defense issued a statement discussing the possibility: “Russia may use Iranian-made aerial vehicles in Ukraine for first time.”

They will be drones Shahad-136, classified as a “directional strike weapon”. One of them was shot down on the front lines in Ukraine, and Russia uses these vehicles as a tactical weapon rather than as a strategy to target deep military installations.

Olga Stefanishina said France24 what Russian officials have approached Ukraine for talks in recent days, which he believes is aimed at halting the rapid Ukrainian advance. This information was published by Ukrainian media Independence of Kiev.

A fashion show rarely begins with a minute’s silence. But that’s what happened in New York Ukrainian creator Svitlana Pevsa claimed her country, which was occupied by Russia, before presenting her collection full of patriotic symbols.

Since 2017, New York has become accustomed to parading at Fashion Week. After the start of the Russian invasion, which brought sirens, alarms and terror, she had to resign herself to leaving Kyiv, where she lived and worked, to “protect” her two children.

Ukraine feared that Russia has stepped up attacks on its energy system to tighten the screws on Kiev After a series of attacks caused blackouts this winter. In this order, the government of Volodymyr Zelensky He asked Western countries for technology to prevent this.

“We expect the number of such attacks to increase and we are prepared for various scenarios,” Senior presidential adviser Michael Podoliak told Reuters news agency. During the conversation, he warned Ukrainian citizens: “There will be electricity and heating problems this coming winter.”

Members of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations at a meeting Sergey Colodilin – Belda

General Pat Ryder said the United States The Kremlin has been closely monitoring the alleged use of Iranian drones by its troops. The incident happened after US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed this Russia has acquired foreign drones.

“It remains to be seen what the overall impact of those drones will be, but it’s not going to change the capabilities that we continue to provide.”Kirby said at a news conference last month. “We know the Russians are having some trouble with some of those drones,” he joked.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby

Russian officials and media propagandists The reasons for Russia’s defeat in Kharkiv province are currently being debated. wrote the Institute for the Study of War in its latest update. The information was released later Kyiv Independent.

The Russian Defense Ministry tried to explain Russia’s failure as a “goodwill gesture” to withdraw from Snake Island or a decision to prioritize the “liberation” of Donbass after defeat in the area around Kiev. The response was met with criticism.

An American think tank also expressed it “Kremlin sources are now shrugging off any responsibility for Putin’s failure” and trying to blame “misinformed military advisers in Putin’s circle”.

Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure shared Horrifying images of massive explosion that leveled a powerful Ukrainian thermal power plant, – known as CHPP-5 and located in Kharkiv region-. Although the event took place last Sunday, the video became relevant in the last few hours.

“[Vladimir] On September 11, 2022, Putin remembered his friend Osama bin Laden. “Explosion at the Kharkiv thermal power plant after a Russian missile hit,” he lamented. Volodymyr Omelyan A twitter. Users of the same social network have compared the explosion to a nuclear explosion.

After the disaster, Part of Ukraine plunged into darkness after massive power outage.

Similar footage was shared on the same day as the attack on the plant. and reveals two Russian missiles landing in Dnepropetrovsk, turning the sky red. The moment was captured by a security camera installed several kilometers away from the apocalyptic scene.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with President Vladimir Putin for 90 minutes about the ongoing war in Ukraine. “In view of the seriousness of the military situation and the consequences of the war, The Foreign Minister urged the Russian President to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible”, Scholz’s spokesperson disseminated.

Along these lines, and according to German government sources, the Kremlin leader was warned And the Russian connection “will not be answered and recognized under any circumstances.”. Both leaders agreed to stay in touch.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) attends a press conference after a consultation of the SPD, Greens and FDP at the coalition meeting in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, September 4, 2022. (Michael Kappeler/ dpa via AP)

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia in the Kharkiv region This comes as no surprise to his allies and partnersPentagon press secretary said. His statements were echoed by General Pat Ryder, who said: “I think if anyone is surprised based on the reports we’ve seen in terms of the Russian military’s response, it’s probably the Russians.” Testimony shared by Kyiv Independent A twitter.