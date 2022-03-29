Un tanque ruso destruido kiev de Kiev, custodian for a soldier Ukranian in Lukyanivka (REUTERS / Marko Djurica)

Russia is the only country in the world to have an active militia center in Kiev and Chernihiv (Chernihiv).the last decade or so of the Secret of Estate de Defense, tras las conversations mantenidas por los equipos negociadores ruso and Ukraniano Estambul.

El secretario de Estado ruso, Alexander Fomindijo que la decisiin se tomó en aras de Create a new configuration and new contacts to create new conversations..

“Como las negociaciones about neutral neutrality or el nuclear nuclear in Ukraine entran in a multicultural practice (…), to decipher the confinement, to reduce the maneuverability of radical and active militia hacks Kiev and Chernivts” , Decide on Fomin and Establishment. In the case of delegates, Vladimir Medinksi, there is no denying the meaning of “significant”.

“Después de la conversacinn sustantiva de hoy hemos chordo and prop uno arreglo, según el qu c la r jión de los jeefes de Estado es posible simultániemente con el inicición del tratado,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, Voladímir Zelensky.

El magnate ruso participant de las negociaciones entre in Ukraine and Russia

Medinski matizó que la firma de dicho tratado “no será un asunto sensillo”which renounces don conss consuma “posiblemente” tend to inculcate in Sólo Russia and Ukraine, sino también los “pass gs guaranteed la paz and seguridad en Ukrania”.

”In this modo, you are trying to find the fastest and most convenient way to compromise, to log in to the posibilid paz estaro mucho mice cerca”, expressly.

Por su parte, lo negociadores Ukranianos pidieron un Acurido International is guaranteed by Seguridad, which guarantees the passage of “Active Forma similar alcuculo numero cinco de la OTAN, and incl with mayor firmmeza”dijo el jefe de la delegacion negociadora ukraniana para las conversaciones con rusia, David Arakhamia.

“Nos Gustaría guarantees the passage of the Furances Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas (Rino Unido, China, Russia, Estados Unidos and Francia), as well as Turquoise, Alemania, Canada, Polonia and Israel”in Arakhamia.

Declaraciones del negociador ucraniano David Arakhamia

In the case of an ataku or agrarian contra Ukraine, Kiev podrí exigir consultations in three days, si no se resolviera el asunto por vyl diplomática, tendroía aestencia militar, incluida la declareci den una zona de exclusiin aireadescribe the negociador ucraniano sobre el acurodo as poru dele delegación.

These and other guarantees, “Ukraine acknowledges neutral, no tendency armas nuclei, your permissible bases militares extranjeras in your territory”agregó otro miembro de la delegación ucraniana, Oleksander Chalyi.

Por otra parte, el negociador Mikhailo Podolyak apuntó que this is the address no cubic “Loss territorial temporal ocupados” for Russia’s las autoclaradas Republis Popular in Dnetsk and Lugansk, ni la pencils in Crimeaque Russia anexionó de forma ilegal en 2014.

In this case, the prophecy “No prevailing Ukraine utiliza la fuerza para liberator estos territorios”subrayó el representation Ukrainian.

El estatus territorios se diberá negociar con Rusia aparthe durante un plazo de 15 años.

Los mimbros de la delegación ucraniana, david Arakhamia, Mykhailo Podolyak and Mustafa Dzhemilev, hablan con los medios de communiación después de su reunión with los negociadores rusos en Istambul 29 RE22 ROE EVER RIGHT 29.

Por otra part, Chalyi destacu que el acerdo No exclusives you have about Ukrainian English in the United Europe sino que, al contrario, los paise garantes apoyarán activa un adhesión.

If you have an accident, definitely Your contents of the Dipár ser aprobado refer to the pueblo in Ukraine, one of the most beautiful places in the world after abandonment or territorywhich is an acrodid firmware bajo presina sería invilido, sealóla delegación Ukraniana.

Los negociadores Ukranians and rusos re renieron Turquía el martes para las primars conversaconara cara en cos tres semanas, with Ukrania buscondo un alto el fuego sin compromter el territorio o la soberano, yo quer saves koshe hose hose. .

(Information from Reuters, AFP and EFE)

SEGUIR LEYENDO: