Russia records daily death toll from Govt-19 – News

Russia today recorded 1,239 deaths from Kovit-19 in the last 24 hours, a daily record since the outbreak of the epidemic, amid a strong resurgence of cases that led to the expansion of the delta variant.

Most infections and deaths were found in the capital (4,185 and 97), in St. Petersburg (3,273 and 70) and in the Moscow region (2,891 and 53).

The total death toll has risen to 254,167 since the outbreak, while the number of cases has reached 9,031,851, according to the Sputnik news agency.

Russian authorities attribute strong resurgence Delta variation, Is also considered infectious, in addition Lack of strict compliance with health rules And Low vaccination rate In the country.

According to the service of the Kremlin newspaper, the Russian government yesterday presented two bills before the Duma (the lower house of parliament) to control the so-called Govt passes or QR codes that confirm that a person has been vaccinated against the corona virus. .

“Bills for the use of QR codes in public places and transport have been sent to the State Duma (…) The proposed solutions are an urgent step in dealing with the complex situation with the corona virus,” the release said.

In the first bill, you can enter shops, cafes, shopping centers, public places, and cultural institutions until you have the document confirming the medical contradictions of the Govt Pass, the immunization, or the recent success of the corona virus. .

Until February 1, shops and cultural centers will be accessible with a negative PCR test.

Another plan refers to restrictions on flights, intercity and passenger trains: to travel across the country or abroad, you must present one of the documents.

However, the decision on the use of anticoagulant vaccine passes must be made by the regional authorities.

Once the laws are approved, they are expected to remain in effect until June 1, 2022, the report underscores.