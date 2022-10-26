Russia has conducted nuclear tests under Vladimir Putin’s watch and launched missiles in Kamchatka and the Arctic.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin He attended the training of his security forces this Wednesday Strategic deterrenceThat is, troops responsible for responding to threats, including prosecution Nuclear wardeclared The Kremlin.

“Headed by Vladimir, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces PutinLand, sea and air strategic deterrence forces conducted exercises, during which practical launches of cruise and ballistic missiles were carried out,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

A nuclear missile is being launched under Vladimir Putin’s supervision

A ballistic missile was launched at the peninsula Kamchatka in the Russian Far East, and the other from the waters of the sea Parents In Arctic. Long-range bombers were involved in the exercise Tu-95.

“The tasks set during the strategic deterrence exercise were fully accomplished, all missiles hit their targets,” the Kremlin added.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief Valery Gerasimov

Russian “strategic” forces, broadly defined, are designed to respond to threats, including incidents Nuclear war. They have intercontinental ballistic missiles, long-range strategic bombers, submarines, surface ships and naval aviation.

These exercises are performed as a full attack Ukraine and crises with the West. Russian officials have repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons in the event of an existential threat to the state.

Commander-in-Chief Valery Gerasimov chaired a meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Russian Armed Forces via video link in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also, Chairman Israel This Tuesday he promised to share Information Intelligence with America To prove that Iran distributor Drones Run by destructive Russia UkraineAnd asked for a hard answer.

America And the European Union has already reached a similar conclusion, but Israel The cleric is insisting to take strict action against the government IranHe considers himself his greatest threat.

A nuclear missile launched under Putin’s supervision rises

Israeli President Isaac HerzogA largely ceremonial character, he met the US diplomatic chief. Anthony BlinkOn a visit Washington He will be received by the President on Wednesday Joe Biden.

“Iranian weapons have played a major role in destabilizing our world, and the international community must learn their lessons now and in the future,” Herzog said. “The world must speak Iran In the same language: a difficult language, a unified and unstable language.”

Herzog’s office said in a statement that it will share the evaluated images Israel shows similarity between Drones was shot down Ukraine and tested components Iran in December 2021, and exhibited at an exhibition in 2014.

Footage of Russian nuclear weapons drills overseen by Putin

Blinken said early in the meeting with Herzog America e Israel They are united against “dangerous, destabilizing and terrorist activities Iran”.

“Supply Drones By Iran A Allowing further aggression against Russia Ukraine And the Ukrainian people are showing terrible results UkraineBlinken said.

Meanwhile, two deaths, including one, were recorded pregnant womanAnd three people were injured Tuesday night in a Russian bombing of a gas station DniproA city in the southeast UkraineLocal sources are mentioned.

Russian nuclear training

Mayor of Dnipro, Boris FilatovTelegram said the pregnant woman died inside the vehicle and the other deceased was the operator of the car wash.

“Another missile attack was carried out today. As a result, two people died Dnipro. Including pregnant women. Three victims have been hospitalized,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his Facebook account.

(With information from AFP)

