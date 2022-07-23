Russia bombarded the Ukrainian port of Odessa one day after the agreement on the exportation of grains

File photo of pro-Russian troops driving a tank along a street during the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in the city of Popasna in the region of Luhansk, Ukraine May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine informed this Saturday that Russian missiles attacked the port Odessa, una terminal clave del Mar Negroone day after Moscow and Kiev signed an agreement to resume exports blocked by the invasion.

“The enemy attacked the maritime port of Odessa with Kalibr cruiser missiles. Two of the missiles were shot down by air defenses. Dos impactaron en la infrastructure portuaria”, said Sergiy Bratchuk, representative of the region of Odessa, in a communique on social networks.

Al disparar misiles contra el puerto, Putin “escupió en la cara del secretario general de la UNO, Antonio Guterres, y del presidente Turco, Recep (Tayyip) Erdogan, que han hecho enormes esfuegos para alcansar este accordion”, said the spokesperson of the Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores, Oleg Nikolenko. Si no se cumple el accordo, Rusia will assume “all the responsibility” to deepen the global food crisis”, he added.

A cargo ship navigates followed by a cutter of the Coast Guard of Ukraine through the mouth of the river Bystre, which connects the Black Sea and the Danube, in a place indicated as the district of Izmail in the region of Odesa, Ukraine. This is a screenshot obtained from a distribution video published on July 15, 2022

This Saturday’s missile launches undermined the agreement that Kiev and Moscow had reached yesterday, after months of tough negotiations. The pact, which included Turkey and the UN sought to alleviate the global food crisis caused by the blockade of grain supplies in the Black Sea and was the first major agreement between the parties in conflict since the Russian invasion last February.

El pacto, de hecho, contempla un corredor marítimo para aliviar la crisis alimentaria desde tres puertos ucranianos, uno de ellos es justamenteen la ciudad bombardada este sábado, Odessa. Los otros dos puertos son el de Pivdennyi y Chornomorsk. Entre los tres hay alrededor de 22 million tons of trigo, maíz and other cereals stored in silos and blocked for Moscow.

“The Russian Federation has delayed less than 24 hours in bringing to trial, with the missile attacks on the territory of the port of Odessa, the agreements and the promises made to the UN and Turkey in the document signed yesterday in Istanbul”added Nikolenko.

This agreement should be a relief for the countries dependent on the Russian and Ukrainian markets, which represent 30% of the world trade in wheat.

La Ambassador of the United States in Kiev Affirmed that Moscú debe rendir cuentas por el “scandaloso ataque ruso contra la ciudad portuaria de Odessa” el sábado. “Es un escándalo. Russia will attack the port city of Odessa less than 24 hours after signing an agreement to allow the shipment of agricultural exports. The Kremlin continues to use food as a weapon. Rusia debe rendir cuentas”, condemned Bridget Brink.

Outrageous. Russia strikes the port city of Odesa less than 24 hours after signing an agreement to allow shipments of agricultural exports. The Kremlin continues to weaponize food. Russia must be held to account. — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) July 23, 2022

13 missiles contra Kirovogrado

At least three people, among them a soldier, died during a Russian attack with missiles against railway infrastructure and a military aerodrome in the center of Ukraine, informed this Saturday the governor of the region of Kirovogrado. “Nueve militares ukranianos resultaron heridos y un soldado murió. Según las informacións preliminares, murieron dos guardias de una subestación eléctrica”, declared the regional governor Andriy Raikovich a los medios de comunicación ukranianos.

Los ataques rusos en el centro de Ukraina están reanudándose después un spiro while los combates se centraban en la región oriental del Donbás, que ahora está casi en su totala under el Moscow control.

In a communique broadcast on social networks, Raikovich pointed out shortly before that an attack of 13 Russian cruise missiles launched from the sea hit several points in the region of Kirovograd. “Las instalaciones de infrastructure outside the regional center were attacked, sobre todo, el aeródromo military de Kanatove y un puesto ferroviario de Ukraina”, indicated Raikovich.

The city, Kropivnitski, has a population of about 220,000 people and is located about 300 kilometers south of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

