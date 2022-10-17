Russia attacked Ukraine again and dropped kamikaze drones on residential buildings in Kyiv

Ukrainian officials said early Monday morning that they had recorded the minimum Four explosions In the center KievCapital of Ukraine.
Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Presidency, Andrei Yermak“Kamikaze drone attacks” in the Shevchenko district in the center of the capital, he said.
“The Russians think it will help them, but These actions show his desperation”, the official commented on social media.
The mayor of Kew, Vitaly Klitschko, reported hearing several explosions in the city center at around 0600 hours. He asked citizens to stay safe Until the wind warning ends.
“Explosion in the Shevchenkiv district in the center of the capital. All services are still in place. Details later. The warning continues. Stay in the dorms! ” he wrote in a message on the social network Telegram.
Less than ten minutes later, Klitschko reported hearing a second explosion on the same cue.
Officials confirmed the attack A fire broke out in a non-residential building. 2 people were trapped in the debris caused by the explosion.
In addition, several apartment buildings were damaged, Klitschko said. Chairman of National Railways said Attacks “near” the capital’s railway terminal.
Firefighters are already at the scene, along with medical and emergency services.
Mayor’s Office Attempts to gather information about potential victimshe added.
Yermak emphasized that Russia believes that explosive kamikaze drones will “help its agony” on the battlefield.
“We need more air defenses, and we need them soon!”He insisted.
“We don’t have time for slow actions. (There is a) need for more weapons to protect the skies and destroy the enemy”, he asserted.
Zelensky’s message
Russian bombing of Kiev and other Ukrainian cities this Monday morning “They Can’t Break” UkrainiansPresident Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“The enemy can attack our cities, but he will not break us,” Zelensky said after Monday morning’s attacks.
Last week, especially on October 10th and 11th, Russian troops launched a massive attack on various Ukrainian regions.
In those bombings, Russia used a variety of kamikaze missiles and drones.
Kiev was also attacked, with two victories in the Shevchenkivsky District. 6 people died in this blast.
