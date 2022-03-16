Russia and Ukraine negotiate a “mode mode of neutral” for the finance of Putin’s invitations.

El canciller Lavrov (Reuters)

Russia and Ukraine negotiate these microcoils in a neutral mode for Kieva las principales demandas Moscú para poner fin a brutal invasinón.

El Kremlin dijo que This is a disclosure that Ukraine converts on a neutral neutral with a status compatible with Suecia and Austria. in conversations with Kiev and which is a “compromise”. “This is one of the options that is discouraging and that can be considered a compromise”dijo el portavoz del Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov.

Por su parte, el ministro de Exteriores ruso, Serguei Lavrovaseguró que Establish “Cerca” in the Occupied Territories with Ukraine about the guarantees of securidad. “Hay a series of formulas with los acurdos with ukrania so about neutralidad and las guarantees seguridad which is punto de lograsse”, Decoró Lavrov.

Casey instantly describes the words of Lavrov and Peskov, sin embargo, el gobierno ucraniano rechazó las propusates de unstatus neutral comparable al de Austria or Sueciawhich is the center of the conversations with Moses for combat at the center of the combat. “Guarantees of seguridad”.

“Ukraine is an ahora en guerra directly from Russia. In consensus, el modelo solo can ser ‘Ukraniano’ and solo with guarantees of segiridad verification legally ”, dijo su principal negociador, Mikhailo Podolyak, commented on the ofolina del president president Volodymir Zelensky.

What is the significance of this? An authoritative system with a series of these guarantees which clauses legally clarify the activation of the laws of Ukraine ”dijo Podolyak.

🇺🇦 model of security guarantees is on the negotiating table. What does this mean? A rigid agreement with a number of guarantor states undertaking clear legal obligations to actively prevent attacks on.

Mosquito and Kiev ministerial negotiations, who hoy entran en sexta ronda, para logr un acurdo que acabe con la invisinia Ukrania Ordenada por el presidente rusoVladimir Putin, on the 24th of February.

En esos contacts, los dos ultimatos celebrity video conferencia, ti rntan asuntos relakionados con el logo el al fuego o el status futuro de Ukrania que, según rusia, no ptre entr ens internacionales como la OTAN.

“The status of neutralidad (in Ukraine) is discouraging ahora seri enn conjunción, por supuesto, con las gurííadas seguridad”, Aseguró Lavrov.

Lavrov, reunido with his homologo Ukrainian, Dmytro Kuleba, in Turkía

This is “exactly where the president putin dijo en febro in one of your conferences: prequel opción posible, quality guaranteed generally acceptable for Ukraine and for all passwords, inclida rusia, amp por , Lavrov in an entreevista in a canal local que reproduce Interfax.

Y “This is exactly what we discourage ahora in las conversations, which formulas absolutamente concretas que, en mi opióin, est cerca del acurdo”, Añadió.

Horas antes, president of Ukraine, Volodomir Zelenski, the first position in the negotiations with Rusia for an alue or fuego son ahora realists, for the first time in recent times to make decisions “in interras for Ukraine”.

In one message publicly this drug, in the commissio del vigisimoprimer dao invoice rusa, Zelenski dijo las posiciones in las negociaciones “suenan más realista”, qu “is easy, but important ”is the negociando and which means“ se necesitan esferzos ” porque “toda guerra termina en un acuerdo”.

Negociaciones virtualis entries in Russia and Ukraine (odPodolyak_M)

Translate the logic of the transcript of the allog or fuego which permit the corrodes humanities precautions and segros y, a part of ahí, entraía en la parte mis política relativa a las questiones que motivator la invoice rusa de Ukraia gu la guerra, quenzó el pasado 24 de febro.

Russia’s fundamental principle is that Ukraine reunite with integrated MIMBO in OTANwhich reconciled anexien de Crimea (last cabo in en 2014) and which acknowledges the independence of the “republican popularization” in Donetsk and Lugansk, located in the regions of the oriental Ukrainian Donbies and reconciled with Mosque.

Respect the English language of OTAN in Ukraine, a video of video conferencing in the Loses passwords, Nordicos and Balticos convocations in Londres for Primer Ministro britnico, Boris Johnson, Zelenski express your favorite pastime in the sports site. abiertas ”, la Alianza no admitido com miembro a su pais. Dijo Zelenski is one of the most popular baldicos Ukraine no tiene más remedies that “accept” esoe instó en buscar otras vyas colloboración militar.

