Russia again bombards Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions: at least two dead and water and electricity cuts

A man walks down the street during a blackout in Kew, Ukraine.

A salvo Russian attacks It was launched this Friday against various cities in Ukraine caused disturbances in Water supply Inside Kiev Y Power outages in several cities across the country, and authorities reported two deaths Krivi Rih.

Russia fired “about 40 missiles” at Kiev on Friday morning, Ukrainian officials confirmed.

“They were recorded about 40 missiles In the capital’s airspace. A total of 37 of them were destroyed by air defense forces,” the Kyiv region’s military administration said by telegram, saying it had countered “one of the largest missile attacks” since the Russian invasion began in late February.

For the International Criminal Court, this type of situation is considered a war crime.

And Missile attack Two people were killed and five wounded in Russian attacks on a residential building in the southern Ukrainian town of Kryvyi Rik, the regional governor said. Valentin Reznichenko.

Residents take shelter in a metro station during shelling in Kiev, Ukraine

“A Russian missile hit a residential building (…) two people died,” Reznichenko announced in a telegram.

“At least five people, including two children, were injured. All of them are in hospital,” he added.

Formerly Mayor of Kew, Vitali KlitschkoDue to damage to energy infrastructure, there are reported disruptions in water supply in all districts of the capital.

Klitschko called on the city’s residents to stay in shelters, saying the attack “is still going on”.

Rescue workers and police officers examine the remains of a drone next to a building destroyed by Russian airstrikes in Kiev, Ukraine.

A series of attacks also provoked Suspension of subway service So the stations can be used as accommodation.

Mayors of KharkivIn the northwest, and PoltavaIn the Middle East, cities were reported without electricity after the bombings.

“Kharkiv is without electricity,” he lamented in a telegram Igor TerezhovMayor of Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city.

Meanwhile, Poltava Councilor, Uncle AlexandreHe asked people to switch off all electrical devices.

People take shelter inside a metro station during Russian missile attacks in Kiev, Ukraine

“The airstrikes are still going on,” he added, calling for calm.

This Friday, the offensive of the Russian military forces was carried out in different cities of Ukraine with at least 60 thousand people.

Local media Ukraine Pravda He also noted that explosions were heard in and around Kiev KharkivThe second largest city in the country.

A woman walks past an anti-tank barrier in Q, Ukraine

On December 16, Ukraine woke up to the sound of sirens across the country Air strikessaid Vitaly Kim, president of Military Administration from the area Mikolaevwho noted that at least 60 missiles.

“The first sirens sounded at dawn around 08:00 local time and spread across the left bank (of the Dnipro River). At 08:10 an anti-aircraft siren sounded in Q, then in the provinces. Cytomir Y Vinnytsia”, the regional army officer added on his Telegram account.

Kyrillo TymoshenkoA senior official in the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a residential building Krivi Rih Under shelling. “There may be people under the rubble,” he added.

A short time later, alerts were triggered in a total of 16 regions of the country and citizens were called to take shelter.

People take shelter in tunnels during Russian missile attacks in Kiev, Ukraine

Attacks against Energy infrastructures Part of a new Russian strategy to try Conquer the Ukrainians After they suffered several heavy battlefield losses in recent months.

Ukraine predicts that Vladimir Putin will try to retake Kiev in the first months of 2023 as Russian offensives continue in the south and east of the country.

“The most important strategic task for us is to build reserves and prepare for war, which can happen in February or March and at worst at the end of January,” said the commander of the Ukrainian army. Valery Zalujny, In an interview with British Weekly Economist.

“I have no doubt they will try to take Q again.”he added.

The commander of the Ukrainian army said in the interview that “I have done all the calculations: how many tanks, how many artillery pieces are needed” to repel the attack.

(With information from AFP)

