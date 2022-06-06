Tras m uns un mes de relativa calma, Russia retomó this domingo sus bombardios contra Kiev con misiles crucero de largo alcance.

Los blancos furan distintos pontos de los suburbios al est de la capital Ukrainea special case of Darnytsky and Dniprovsky.

You are about: In the video a soldier Ukranian who recibe un balazo y sigu peleando: “No es gran cosa”

The Ministry of Defense ruso, Serguei Shoigúdijo que The objivivo fue la destrucciin tanques T-72 Provides Ukraine for distant European countries. Sequin afirmó, establishes almacenados in galpones and taller mechanics in periferia.

“Los misles lanzados desle aire de largo alcance and alta precisi las Fuerzas Aeroespaciales Rusas destruyeron tanques T-72 y otros vehicloslos blinds supersonrads de pass eropa e Este qu quetre emp the Minister of Defense of Russia.

Vladimir Putin amenazó con destruir el armanto entered Europa

The first lawsuit against these lawsuits was filed in Kiev today in April. Adams, las firearzas disparan misiles contra contracted locally by Brovary, in regiment Kiev, by alcalde, Ihor Sapozhko.

El presidente ruso, Vladimir Putinsimply send a message to the destination of the Armament provisions of Europe’s Ukraine.

La amenaza fue hecha a la televisine estal rusa despuis que Washington anunció la entrega de An avanzado system system lanzamiento mail misile guidos por satilite. Incluso, el canciller ruso, Sergei Lavrovadvise on how to get rid of clutter in a “tercer pais” sea arstrado al conflicto blico in live alusión Estados Unidos.

Militares ranranranos l lele el cupo de de comp comp ññ en c c camillas en Ir udad de de Ir Ir p de de Ir de de de K de Kiev (Photo archive: Aris Messinis / AFP)

In the case of Himalayan Himars, a system of lanzamiento maximum montado in camions and chooses alcance with calculus of 36 and 65 kilometers.

Estados Unidos estimates que These systems provide a comprehensive overview of the defenses of Ukrainehoy limit for the corto alcance of your systems systems artillery.

You are about: Guerra Rusia Vs. Ukraine: as járkov tras los bombardeos rusos

In the last few days, the Kremlin citadel of the Fuentes is the most independent of Rio. Meduza Dijeron Queen Putin is on the lookout for one of the most sought after topics in Kiev.

Se ignora si esto nuevos ataques rusos contra la capital ucraniana foreman parte this nouveau estrategia o son un hecho aislado enfocado destruir el nuevo armamento de gobierno de Volodimir Zelinsky provost in pores of eurobes Euros.