Rusia diffs las prime imigenessi supuestos sobrevivientes del “Moskva”

El The Minister of Defense released a new video en el que, segn señaló, Your own encuentro entre el jefe de la marina ruso and soldodos rescatados del buque Insignia “Moskva”, which is now ayer en el mar Negro.

En la grabacine, in 30 seconds, with different variations of hombres vestidos with uniforms at Marina, alineados front at jefe Marina, Nikolai Yevmenov.

“In the command of Marina, the almighty Nikolai Yevmenov, and the command of the flota in El Negro se renieron con la tripulación del buque ‘Moskva’ in Sebastopol “, in Crimea, declaró el ministerio en un breve communicado.

The almirante “informó a The cruise of the tripulane is that of the official, the aspirants and the marinos continue to sirviendo in the Marina ”, añadió la institución, según consignó la agencia de noticias AFP.

Se trata de las prime imigenes divulgadas supuestos tripulantes del “Moskva” desve que la nave naufragó el jueves.

Russia afirma que el “Moskva”, which was the naval almirante de flota rusa in el mar Negro, naufragó tras an incendio provocado por la explosion in munición.

Sin embargo, Ukraine afirmó que hizo naufragar el barco con misiles, One version valid for Estados Unidos and your aliados accidental.

This is the video of the publication We produce numerous expert experts and interns who preach about the triplets of “Moskva”.

El Gobierno ruso afirmó que The 500 hombers of the tripulación habída sido evacuada antes que el barco se hundiera, sin que el incidente causara victimas.

El crucer Moskva, cabeza de serie del proyecto 1164 Atlantwith an equivalent of 16 ranks misiles pesados Vulkin, desarrollados for destruir buques grand and portaviones, as well as com system controls antiarea and antimisiles gran alcance S-300F Fort (64 misiles in your arsenal), admissions system corto alcance Osa-MA (48 misiles in the ‘stock’).

In the second half of 2015, the crucifix lider in the pharmacy permanently las fires novels rusas Mediterraneandon prote protege the base area rusa de Jmeimim, en Siria, with your system defensa area.

In this post, the excommandant of Armada de Russia, Viktor Kravchenko, describes the song “el barco más serio del Mar Negro”.

This photo archive is from the 29th of August 2013 in Moskva, the book of the cruise of the cruisers in the flota rusa del Mar Negro, entrando in Sebastopol. – El buque insignia de russia en el Mar Negro involucrado en el asalto naval a Ukrania ha sido “seriote daado” for an explosion, information los medios estale on 14 April 2022 VASILIY BATANOV – AFP

El Moskva se hizo conocido por a particular episode in los primeros das in la invasi rusa, en One of the most intriguing selling words in the Isla de las Serpientesabout El Negro who convincingly describes the symbolism of Ukraine in the first days of his life.

This episode is about the viral intercambio radial entre el Moskva and the militias ucranianos apostados in isla. “Este is a barco de guerra ruso. Les sugarimos arrojar sus armas, rendirse y evitar un derramamiento de sangre y que haya muertes sin sentido. In each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine. “

This respite desde el commando Ukraniano in la fue tajante. “Vayanse a la mierda”, The contestant.

Los 13 soldos apostados in isla murian heroicamente, confirm el gobierno Ukraniano.