“Roslyn” Intensifies into a Category 2 Hurricane 280 km from Manzanillo: Minute by Minute Follow

While at Guerrero it will have 50 to 60 km/h winds with 1.5 to 3.5 meter waves on its shores.

Its cloud bands will produce intense timely rains in the states of Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero, and will be particularly strong in Jalisco. It will bring winds of 70 to 90 km/h with waves 3 to 5 m high along the coasts of Jalisco, Michoacán and Colima.

It has sustained winds of 175 kmph, gustiness of 215 kmph and moving northeast at 11 kmph.

He has also announced that there is a chance of rain in the morning and surveillance work will be carried out in the southern coastal areas for the rest of the day.

Victor Hugo Roldan Director General of Civil Defence Jalisco The strategy was announced on Saturday, October 22 Roslyn It has now been intensified A category 1 hurricane. He shared that the detention phase will continue to add to the number of evacuees in temporary shelters.

It has a maximum wind speed of 140 kmph, gustiness of 165 kmph and is moving west-northwest at a speed of 11 kmph.

Its extensive cloud bands sustain heavy rainfall (75 to 150 mm). [mm]) in the areas of Colima, Guerrero and Michoacán, and very strong (50 to 75 mm) in places in Jalisco, as well as wave heights of 3 to 5 meters on the beaches of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán.