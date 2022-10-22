“Roslyn” Intensifies into a Category 2 Hurricane 280 km from Manzanillo: Minute by Minute Follow

During the next few hours, heavy rain and electrical shocks are expected in the following areas:
– Kolyma: Armeria, Colima, Gomala, Coquimatlán, Guahtemoc, Ixtlahucon, Manzanillo, Minatitlán, Tecomán and Villa de Alvarez.
– Nayarit: Costa Sur, Costa Norte and Centro regions.
– Michogan: Coastal, Infiernillo, Batescuaro-Jirahuen, Purepecha, Depalcatepec and Tierra Caliente.
– Jalisco: Ciénega, Valles, Costa-Sierra Occidental, Sierra de Amula, Costa Sur, Sur, Norte and Sureste.
Konakwa reported Roslyn Now A category 2 hurricaneManzanillo is centered 280 km southwest of Colima and 320 km south of Playa Perula.
It has sustained winds of 175 kmph, gustiness of 215 kmph and moving northeast at 11 kmph.
Its cloud bands will produce intense timely rains in the states of Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero, and will be particularly strong in Jalisco. It will bring winds of 70 to 90 km/h with waves 3 to 5 m high along the coasts of Jalisco, Michoacán and Colima.
While at Guerrero it will have 50 to 60 km/h winds with 1.5 to 3.5 meter waves on its shores.
Victor Hugo RoldanDirector General of Civil Defence JaliscoThe strategy was announced on Saturday, October 22 RoslynIt has now been intensified A category 1 hurricane. He shared that the detention phase will continue to add to the number of evacuees in temporary shelters.
He has also announced that there is a chance of rain in the morning and surveillance work will be carried out in the southern coastal areas for the rest of the day.
The National Water Commission (CONACUA) announced this Friday night that Tropical Storm Rosslyn has already developed into a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
It is located 290 km south-southwest of Manzanillo in Colima and 320 km south of Playa Perula in Jalisco.
It has a maximum wind speed of 140 kmph, gustiness of 165 kmph and is moving west-northwest at a speed of 11 kmph.
Its extensive cloud bands sustain heavy rainfall (75 to 150 mm). [mm]) in the areas of Colima, Guerrero and Michoacán, and very strong (50 to 75 mm) in places in Jalisco, as well as wave heights of 3 to 5 meters on the beaches of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán.
The rains generated by this system may cause landslides, increase in the level of rivers and streams, inundation and flooding in low-lying areas of the above states, for which National Meteorological Organization (SMN) warnings are urged for people and marine navigation. ) and follow the instructions of state, municipal and civil defense authorities.
Together with the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) and the Secretary of Defense and Civil Protection of Nayarit State, they went to identify the Guadalupe Victoria neighborhood and the community of El Limon in San Blas, the National Civil Defense Coordination reported. Establishment of risk areas and measures to mitigate the flood risk caused by the effects of storm “Roslin”.
The center of Tropical Storm Roslin was located 300 kilometers south-southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 350 kilometers south of Playa Perula, Jalisco.
It has maximum gusts of 110 kmph, gustiness of 140 kmph and is moving west-northwest at 11 kmph.
Over the next few hours, cloud groups will maintain the forecast of heavy rain (75 to 150 millimeters). [mm]) in Colima, Guerrero and Michoacán regions, and very strong (50 to 75 mm) in Jalisco regions. Also, the tide is 3 to 5 meters high on the beaches of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán.
As a preventive measure due to the passage of Tropical Storm Roslin, the Jalisco State Secretary of Education has decided to suspend school activities in secondary and higher education from Saturday, October 22 to Tuesday, October 25. Complexes of coastal area.
Because of the attitude of Tormenta Tropical RoslinReport on Navy Secretary (Semar). Port closure On the Mexican Pacific Coast:
For larger ships:
– Lazaro CardenasMichoacan
–Christmas barJalisco
Also, this Friday at 6:00 p.m., The Ports at San Blas and ChacalaIn Nayarit, closed to small vessel navigation.
National Civil Defense Coordination (CNPC) asked them to take precautionary measures for navigation, port, tourism, sports, fishing, riverside and coastal activities and to familiarize the people of these states.
#Currently The beaches of the south and north coast of Jalisco are like this, and our officers are involved in preventive tours, talking to the residents of the coastal areas and giving recommendations before passing. #Roslyn pic.twitter.com/NZiQBZKNud
– JAL Civil Defense (@PCJalisco) October 21, 2022
National Water Commission (with water) warned this Friday afternoon Tormenta Tropical “Roslin” May affect Mexican territory A category 2 hurricane On the Saffir-Simpson scale, between the following night Saturday and dawn Sunday, October 23.
In a press conference, Alejandra Mendez GironCoordinator of the National Weather Service (S.M.N), the storm is expected to intensify into a hurricane in the next few hours, with a high possibility of reaching Category 2 during Saturday. Landslide between the municipalities of San Blas and TegualaIn Nayarit State, and Cape CoriandesIn Jalisco.
“It will continue to move west-northwestward and is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 119 to 153 kph this afternoon and evening.”
Located in Roslyn 305 kilometers south of Manzanillo, Kolyma. It has a maximum wind speed of 100 kmph, gustiness of 120 kmph and is moving west-northwest at a speed of 11 kmph.
Méndez Girón stressed that the typhoon will cause high tides and heavy rains in Jalisco and Nayarit within 24 to 36 hours.
