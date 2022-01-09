Rock shock section on cruise boats in Brazil | At least seven people were killed, 20 were missing and more than 30 were injured

There was a shocking accident this Saturday in Minas Gerais With the detachment of a rock that fell on tourist boats on a lake in that state in northern Brazil. The incident took place in Furnace Lake in the municipality of Capitolio, And at least left Seven died and 20 were missing.

The tragic episode is recorded in at least three videos. Firefighters had to intervene. More casualties are said to be likely.

Many of the boats were meters away from the cliff Located approximately 300 kilometers from Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas General. At least four boats were affected. Brazil will launch a naval investigation.

Brazilian media Time, He contacted Rovilson Teixeira, a witness to the event, who assured: “We are all shocked, no one knows how many victims there are, but I can tell you that there were not one or two, but many deaths. There are many. People were injured, victims to be taken away Full ambulances came from other areas, but no one has yet realized the extent of the tragedy here, “he said.

President Jair Bolzano sent his condolences on his Twitter account, and the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Gemma, Which caused tragedies “caused by heavy rain and landslides.” Noted that “Minas government has been through civil defense since the first moments” Further rescue operations are ongoing.

In the spreading videos, there are scary pictures like a stone wall breaking and falling on boats. One of the logs allows you to see how the stones begin to fall from the foundation, marking the beginning of the detachment.. The wall collapsed on the boats in a terrifying roar.

Official explanation

Romeu Gemma, governor of Minas Gerais, spoke through social media and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

“Today, due to heavy rains, we are experiencing the pain of a tragedy in our state due to the detachment of a stone wall on Furnace Lake in Capitolio. We will continue to work to provide support and support, ”he wrote.

In an interview Globo News, The fire chief explained that the formation of this site was made of sedimentary rocks and, therefore, could be easily affected by the action of wind and rain.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation that usually occurs in a valley area. But the falling rock was very substantial. It was the path where the rock fell vertically that aggravated the situation. And falls transversely or vertically.In this case, these people are directly affected by the size of the rock because of this vertical inversion, ”Aihara explained.

Covering an area of ​​more than 1,400 square kilometers, Lake Furnace attracts many tourists in search of boating and diving in an area surrounded by rocky waterfalls and valleys of more than 20 meters.