Rio de Janeiro: ya son 18 los muertos por las tormentas | Continue the bisqueda de los desaparecidos la “peor lluvia de la historia”

El Numero de muertos por las lluvias torrenciales que provocaron Inducesions repeat and deslizamientos de tierra in el isado brasileoo de Ro de Janeiro se incrementó a 18 est lunes.

Sein confirmation of the bombers, the ultimate results of producing or hazardous dos. victimas en Monsuaba, a new version of 43 aos and a new nieve. The madness of la pequeña, precisely due to rescatistas, is no fue localized.

Mindras tanto, There are 3 people in the continent who desparcioron el pasado sbado in Isla Grandein Puerto Rico Angra dos Reis.

The author reports the loss of autos, the paradise paradise of Itagua, in Isla Grande, the complete destination debit and the intensity of the torches.

En otra ciudad muy concurrida por los turistas, Paratylos bomberos buscan a Jazmín Campos, de 10 aos, quen despareció después de que la casa donde se controber se derumbara en playa de Ponta Negra.

En live establishing you su madre y sus 7 hermanosquienes fallecieron long-term temporary, One of the best pews in the worlddos ayos mayor que Jazmín, que fue ingrasado en esto grave en el Hospital de Praia Brava y luego trasladado en helicptero al Hospital Municipal Ado Pereira Nunes de Duque de Caxias, in Byxx Fluminense.

Segn el Ayuntamiento de Angra dos Reis, est fue la “peor lluvia de la historia “with precipitations It has 700 milimeters in the continent and 800 m in Ilha Grande. In Monsuaba, the most desirable tierras of cinco casas.

In el Puerto Rico 314 people went to Displaces, which rescinds 38 centers in rescate. Este lunes, dado que buena part de los albergues se encuentran en las escules municiprtales, las autoridades decidieron suspender las clas.

These are just a few of the many new productions This is the first time in the history of the country that 233 people have changed their name. Petropolisat the Rio de Janeiro in También.