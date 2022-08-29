Restrictions around the world: Which countries still require vaccinations, exams and declarations from Argentine tourists

Fewer and fewer countries in the world maintain special needs related to Covid-19. (EFE/Sema Moya/File)



In harmony with other countries, the National Directorate Migrations eliminated “e-vouching”. To enter Argentina, a requirement regulated in September 2020 in the framework of the health emergency it is experiencing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have removed the affidavit. DDJJ is no longer required to enter or exit the country. We’re making travel fast and easy.” Florence CarignanoHead of migration, on their social networks.

The electronic procedure was implemented two years ago as a border health control measure for those entering or leaving the country by air, land, river or sea, and was the last special requirement related to Covid-19 in the country.

Argentina has become the first group of countries in the world to lift all Covid-related requirements for international travelers. (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

For music, Uruguay announced the same for its regulations. The “Eastern” country also eliminated the affidavit requirement Because, as he put it, “no country really asked for it.” Tabare VeraUruguay’s Minister of Tourism indicated that they will continue to request vaccinations or a negative PCR result from visitors.

Unlike Argentina, which, like Uruguay, already appears on the International Air Transport Association (IATA) map as an unrestricted country. There are other countries in the region and the world that continue to ask for certain conditions To allow entry into its borders, namely:

Uruguay: They require a complete vaccination schedule or a negative PCR test result consistently.

Brazil: It requires a complete vaccination schedule to be maintained and all vaccinations approved. You cannot enter with positive test results and vaccination is mandatory.

Uruguay removed the affidavit requirement, but maintains the requirement to provide complete vaccinations or present a negative PCR test. (letter)

Spain: The Iberian country continues to request the complete vaccination schedule (except for Sputnik-V, all others are approved, combinations of vaccines are accepted) until the last dose is used a maximum of 270 days before travel.

In case the vaccinations are not correct, the country accepts travelers by PCR test within 72 hours of travel or antigen detection test done 24 hours before travel, provided the result should be negative in both cases. .

USA: Continue to request a complete vaccination schedule. Although Sputnik-V is not accepted, the combination of vaccines is allowed. In other words, an Argentine who initially received two doses of the Russian vaccine, then combined them with two doses of, for example, Moderna, could enter the United States.

Although they do not approve of Sputnik-V, they accept the combination of vaccines. (AP Photo/Rick Bomer, File)

Chile: The trans-Andean country demands a comprehensive vaccination program or a diagnostic test for disease entry. There is no need to confirm vaccinations or complete an affidavit through a mobile application as was done some time ago.

Peru: Visitors are regularly asked to present a complete vaccination schedule or a negative test for disease. A peculiarity of Peru is that those arriving in the country by air must wear a double chinstrap or an N95 mask throughout the journey.

Peru continues to require the use of N95 masks on flights to and from the country. (REUTERS/Emily Elconin)

Paraguay: Argentina waived the requirements for travelers due to the reciprocity of conditions. If you are traveling to Paraguay from a country that requires vaccinations or tests, you must present proof of immunity or infection at the time of arrival.

Bolivia and Colombia: They still require vaccinations or a virus detection test, in addition to an affidavit

Holland/Netherlands: Along with Spain, it is one of the few European countries that maintains a constant demand for international travelers. To enter the Netherlands, it is necessary to provide a complete vaccination schedule with the last dose used 270 days ago.

Meanwhile, countries like Countries including France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, Turkey, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Hungary and Norway have stopped requiring tests, vaccinations or affidavits. For the entry of passengers in the same way as Argentina did.

More countries around the world are regulating their border situations as vaccines improve and death rates from Covid-19 fall, and the international travel industry is gradually getting back on its feet.

Continue reading