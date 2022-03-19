Una mujer de 34 añosque vive en el Reino Unidocontent which is one of the no cops in the media, pidii an auto por la application Uber con destino a Ukraine. Su intención era “Ayudar” en plena guerra.

The historian went viral in the present: the cost of the hubies on the way is one 6 mil dollars.

You are about: “La gente no quiere trabajar”: $ 1500 por 13 horas diaryas and your respiesta vi viralisó

Leoni Fildes Hobby salido a celebrity el cumpleaoos de una amiga el sbado y duranti reoniin konzaron a hablar sobre la guerra de Russia y Ukraine.

La mujer de 34 aoos contó que ya se habíya tomado “unas counts ginebras y chupitos” in your own Idea de ir a Ukrania para “ayudar en la causa”.

Fields, which is the proprietary negocio’s canine in Grand Manchester, English, is one of the most sought after locations in the auto, pero desdela la Applause Condro introon cobrar por.

The capture de pantalla del pedido que hizo Fieldes. (Photo: Kennedy News and Media).

Si bien established alcoholizada, la mujer no solo se limiti a pedir un auto, sino que solicitó la versi “XL”, la mi grande de la appiliciin, para tener “mi espacio para las piernas”, considerately largo viaje.

In that sense, it’s the descriptive one of the most notable notifications on your telephone, and the horror of all Uber. había intentado cobrar hasta nueve veces el viaje solicitado a Ukrania.

“No sé qué hubiera hecho si me hubiera dujado pedir el viaje ”, decore so about the original episode. “No crew que me hubiera subido, aunque no sebe después de haber bebido. Podría haberme metido en el auto yo dado kuenta cuando ya estuviramos lejos ”, agregó.

You are about: Twitter is a service: chomo details in a boda 10 days

Inclusively relates that lalamaron desde el banco porque crean que tarjeta poda haber sido robada.

Un portavoz in the Uber dijo a DailyMail You are now using this tip “haiko sido realizado con excito” and que, des Conoceor historian de Flides, established abierta “An investigator is trying to find the answer to the question”.