El viaje de la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de United States, Nancy Pelosi a Taiwan aumentó la tension entre el gobierno de China y el de la isla. Incluso, tras la llegada de la funcionaria estadounidense, el país de Xi Jinping prometíó responder con “acciones militares”.

Here are 7 keys to understand the conflict and its possible consequences:

¿Taiwan es parte de China o es un país aparte?

Hay confusión y desacuerdo sobre lo que Taiwan es en realidad y cómo debe llamarse. La isla cuenta con un gobierno elegido democraticamente, una constitution propia y unas 300.000 tropas activas en sus fuerzas armadas. Si bien possesses most of the characteristics of an independent state, Only 14 nations recognize it as a sovereign state.

Por su parte, China considers Taiwan as a separatist province. y está comprometida con la reunificación. A su vez, considera que el Gobierno de Taiwan es “ilegítimo” y, dueto a esto, pressure countries from all over the world to break diplomatic ties with the island. For example, in 2021, China cut trade with Lithuania to open a Taiwanese diplomatic office in its capital.

How did the conflict between China and Taiwan begin?

Taiwan has behaved as an independent nation from China since 1949when the civil war culminated with the communist victory and the defeated nationalists retreated to Taiwan.

En ese entonces, the government of the Republic of China in charge of Chiang Kai-shek huyó a Taiwan y Declared que ese territorio representaba a Chinay que tenía la intention de retomar todo el territorio nuevamente.

Si bien esa República ocupó un lugar en el Consejo de Seguridad de la Organización de Naciones Unidas (ONU) y fue declarada por manyas naciones occidentales como el único gobierno de China, In 1971, the UN transferred diplomatic recognition to Beijing, expelling Chiang’s government.

What is the role of the United States in the conflict between China and Taiwan?

The United States is considered the most important ally, and the only one, of Taiwan. En el marco de su visita, Pelosi affirmed that el hecho de haber viajado al país “reitera que América está del lado de Taiwan: una democracia robusta, vibrante y nuestro socio importante en el Indo-Pacífico”.

Además reaffirmó el “apoyo unconditional” del país norteamericano a la isla, aunque aseguró que esta action “no contradice” la política de Washington hacia China. En tanto, la Casa Blanca precisó que “no hay ninguna violation o problemas de soberanía” con la visita de Pelosi a Taiwan.

Sin embargo, ante esta situation, China assured that the United States “constantemente distorta, oscurece y cía de contenido el principio de ‘Una sola China”. Estas acciones son como jugar con fuego, extremely peligrosas. Y quienes juegan con fuego, morirán quemados“.

In the last days, Taiwan prepared refugios antiaéreos frente al temor de un eventuala attack chino, in the middle of the growing tension between China and the United States by the tour of Nancy Pelosi. According to international media reports, the capital city of Taipei has more than 4,600 refuges that can house 12 million people, more than four times its population.

The origin of the relationship between the United States and Taiwan

At the beginning of the conflict, when Taiwan separated from China, the United States supported the island. Sin embargo, in 1979, he concentrated on the growing links with China. However, siempre mantuvo al menos una relación “no oficial” con la isla.

Even this year, the North American Congress approved the “Acta de Relaciones con Taiwan”, mediante la cual prometía supply armas defensivas, destacando que cualquier attack por parte de China would be of “grave concern” for the United States. Desde entonces, la política estánico fue definida como de “ambigüedad strategica”.

The scope of the regulation was clearly demonstrated in 1996, when China conducted missile tests to try to influence the first presidential elections in Taiwan. En respuesta, Bill Clinton Envió warships to the Taiwan Strait, ordenando de esa forma el major despliegue en Asia since la guerra de Vietnam.

¿Qué countries recognize Taiwan as a sovereign country?

At the moment, there are 14 nations that recognize Taiwan as a sovereign country. En América Central Honduras, Guatemala, Belize. In the Caribbean, Haiti, Federación de San Cristóbal y Nieves, San Vicente y las Grenadines, y Santa Lucía. In South America, Paraguay. In Oceania, Palau, Islas Marshall, Nauru y Tuvalu. In Africa, Swazilandia. Y en Europa, la Ciudad del Vaticano.

Could there be a war at the root of the conflict between China and Taiwan?

Before the growing threats from China, the Ministerio de Defensa de Taiwan assured this Tuesday that el territorio está “decidido, capaz y confiado” en que podrá proteger a la isla. “We are meticulously preparing various planes and the appropriate troops will be deployed to respond las amenazas del enemigo”, indicated the portfolio.

On Monday, the Chinese ambassador to the UN, Zhang Hun, calificó la visita de Pelosi como “muy peligrosa, muy provocadora”, en declaraciones a periodistas. “Si Estados Unidos insiste en hacer la visita, China will take firm and strong measures to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity”, he had anticipated.

Según indicó el analyst internacional Juan Battaleme a GO Noticias, “There is a possibility that a war will be generated as a result of the conflict between China and Taiwan, the question is when and who initiates the tensions, who fires the first shots. Hasta ahora, China está bastente moderate, pero no se puede descartar nada”.

What is the position of Argentina in the conflict between China and Taiwan?

Existe un punto de apoyo recíproco en la relación bilateral entre China y Argentina. While China supports the claim of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, Argentina does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state y apoya la reunificación pacifica.

Aviones militares chinos cruzaron el estrecho de Taiwan

Aviones militares chinos SU-35 cruzaron este martes el estrecho de Taiwan, en el marco de la visita de Pelosi a ese territorio. In this sense, from the island they have registered 21 Chinese incursions in their Zona de Identificación de Defensa Aérea (ADIZ).

Al respecto, la agencia oficial de Xinhua indicó que se trata de “ejercicios militares y actividades de training”. Precisaron que estos ejercicios que incluirán “simulacros con fuego real en áreas marítima cerca de Taiwan y su espacio aereo”. Indicaron también que se prohibirá el ingreso de embarcaciones y aeronaves por razones de seguridad.

Shortly before, China had assured that Pelosi’s visit is an “extremely dangerous” action on the part of the United States, and promised to respond with “selective military actions”.

