Putin’s worst fears are very close to coming true

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry MedvedevAttacked the Italian defense minister harshly and lightly, Guido Croceto.

“There aren’t many fools in the European authorities” The former Russian prime minister wrote in Telegram, but “the Italian defense minister defined the delivery of armored vehicles and other weapons to Ukraine as a way to avoid World War III,” he added.

Afterward, he pointed out that he was “a rare eccentric” and that “if World War III breaks out, not even tanks or fighter planes will be spared.” Everything will definitely be ruined.

Ayer, Crocetti, during an event in Rome, said that “the moment Russian tanks reach the borders of Kyiv and Europe, World War III will begin.” Also added: “Make sure they don’t get it [los tanques rusos a Ucrania] That’s the only way to stop her.”.

“Aid to Ukraine, even military, eliminates the possibility of a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict between the two countries.” “There is no conflict between the Italians and the Russians,” he confirmed yesterday.

At least 14 people were killed and 24 wounded at a hospital in Luhansk, a pro-Russian separatist region in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian military said in a statement that “Ukrainian armed forces deliberately bombed a local hospital building with Himars rocket launchers” in the city of Novodar, Luhansk region.

“14 patients and medical staff died and 24 were injured in the attack on Saturday morning,” the statement added.

Italy and France agree to jointly purchase 700 Aster-30 missiles Champ-de-Von goes to Ukraine for defense system. Aster 30 missiles have a range of 120 km. The French newspaper reported that it would make the acquisition worth two billion euros My opinion.

Agreement on this maximum order was reached during a visit to Rome yesterday Italian Defense Minister, Guido CrocetoWho knows He met his French counterpart, Sébastien LecorneIn a part of the Alps.

The Kremlin is preparing a new wave of attacks against Ukraine on February 24, exactly one year after the invasion.

According to the Secretary of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine, Oleksy Danilov, On Radio Svoboda, the Russian Armed Forces tested Ukraine’s defense capabilities near Zaporizhia. He added that The Russian goal is to expand the borders “From Eastern Donetsk and Luhansk Regions”.

Los The next months will be very difficult for Ukraine “Ukraine is waiting for arms deliveries recently promised by Western allies as Russia steps up attacks,” Ukrainian official Danilov warned.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army recorded new attacks by Russian forces in a dozen cities in the east and south of the country in the past few hours, part of which could be repelled.

Russia, according to the General Staff on its Telegram account, launched this new offensive in three directions: Bajmut, Avdiiv and Novopavliv, resulting in fighting in at least twelve locations.

The Ukrainian Emergency Service issued flight warnings in Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Kirovogrado, Mikolaiv and Karkiv regions, according to an official warning source, as well as in disputed areas such as Zaporizhia or Kherson. There, pro-Russian forces intercepted at least 18 Ukrainian rocket launchers, including another eleven in the Korlovka region of Russian-controlled Donetsk region.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured in his weekly video message “Chancellor Compact” released today that his government “always has Germany’s security in mind”, a statement that comes after a promise to send German Panther 2 tanks to Ukraine.

“It will always be about harmony, balance and coordination,” Scholes said. “That is the policy of this government,” he added and reiterated the objective: “Russia should not get away with moving borders by force.”

Olaf Scholes Michael Shipper – DPA

On the front lines in Ukraine, a soldier had trouble firing his 155mm howitzer, so he called a group of Americans on the other end of a telephone line for help. “What can I do?” he asked one of the members of the U.S. military team, miles away at a base in southeastern Poland. “What are my options?”.

Using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chat rooms, a growing group of U.S. troops and contractors provide real-time maintenance advice — usually through interpreters — to Ukrainians on the battlefield. In a quick response, the American told him to remove the breech from the barrel at the back of the howitzer and manually activate the trigger. It did and it worked.

Russia’s communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, recently released a report CIA and FBI websites were blocked, accusing US government agencies of spreading disinformation.

“Roskomnadzor controlled access to many resources belonging to government structures of hostile countries in order to disseminate materials aimed at destabilizing the social and political situation in Russia.” A Russian government agency has accused Toss From a letter shared by the communications regulator.

In light of the Ukraine invasion, the Kremlin made it a criminal offense to speak ill of its military, punishable by up to five years in prison. “False information” about the military carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

FILE – An FBI seal is displayed on a wall in Omaha, Nebraska on Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

In the regular morning update on January 28, andThe General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian army repelled 13 Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian media reflected this information Kyiv Independent A twitter.

In western countries Ukraine’s ambassador to France celebrated the delivery of 321 tanks to Ukraine.Vadim Omelchenko in an interview with the American media affiliated French television station and BFM television station CNN. Information copied by Kyiv Independent.

FILE – A soldier walks past a line of M1 Abrams tanks on Nov. 29, 2016 at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (AP, File via Christian Murdock/The Gazette)

Ukraine said it will summon Hungary’s ambassador to Ukraine “Totally unacceptable” comments made by Hungarian Prime MinisterViktor Orban, in Ukraine, said Reuters. Orban argued that Ukrainian territory was turning into “Afghanistan” and that it was a “no man’s land”. .

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán speaks during a press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius rejected it Germany sends fighter jets to UkraineAccording to an interview with German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. “It’s out of the question.”Pistorius said when asked if Germany would send fighter jets to Kiev CNN.

Reports will follow The Ukrainian government’s renewed public calls for Western fighter jets After Germany – through Prime Minister Olaf Scholz – approved the delivery of 2 Leopard 2 main battle tanks earlier this week.

06/28/2020 A Turkish F-16 fighter jet during takeoff maneuver Politica Europe Turkey Ministry of Defense

Abbas Kalyamov, a former Putin aide and writer of the Kremlin leader’s speeches, made the pledge in a post. telegram – Who translated The Business Insider– One of the president’s biggest fears will come true: Loses power and respect of people and their inner circle.

After speaking with sources close to the Kremlin, Kalyamov said, “Russian military leaders are losing patience. They could soon oppose the Russian leader in a coup d’état”. According to them, “Putin is rising more and more in the eyes of the people An ordinary second rate dictator”, he highlighted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Associated Press

As verified by a former Russian official, constant failures on the frontline actually contribute “Mainstream opinion leaders are beginning to look for another cue that has a real chance of winning the war”. “The longer the war drags on, the more ineffective Putin becomes,” he noted.

All this happens within the framework of law ascenso de Yevgeny Prigozhin – Leader of the Wagner mercenaries- on the Russian political scene. “Prygozhin has thoroughly discredited the regime and cast doubt on Putin by demonstrating greater combat capability” completeness.

Except on January 27, Russia again attacked Chasiv Yar in the eastern Donetsk region with rocket launchers., following an attack on the same day in the city that killed two people. Both the information and the images were published by Ukrainian media Kyiv Independent On the social networking site Twitter.

According to information released by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, his government It plans to send 60 modern main battle tanks to Ukraine in addition to the 14 Leopard 2 tanks already promised. Information copied by CNN.

For Morawiecki, “we have to convince our Western European allies and partners They should be more active in supporting Ukraine”. Along these lines, he emphasized that Poland wants to “set an example” and encouraged the country’s decision to send 250 tanks to Ukraine last year.

