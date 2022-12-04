Putin’s Secret Plan to “Wipe Ukraine Off the Face of the Earth” Revealed

According to a report by Ukrainian police, Russian forces attacked 12 residential areas in Donetsk in the past 24 hours. As a result, they destroyed 29 civilian infrastructure sites, including 15 residential buildings, a factory, a machine-building plant and more.

Shelling in Donetsk

This Sunday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry shared an image of missiles and projectiles fired by Russian soldiers toward Kharkiv in the last nine months of the invasion.

“We cannot imagine anything like that. We will do everything possible to stop this tumor from swallowing the whole world,” they wrote on their Twitter account.

Spain’s King Felipe VI confirmed that “great changes in the international order” are coming, during an event in Washington, where he attended Georgetown University.

11/03/2022 King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at the reception of the President and First Lady of the Republic of Paraguay before lunch at the Palacio de la Zarzuela in Madrid (Spain) on November 3, 2022. Before lunch, the President of the Republic of Paraguay met with the King and the Chief Executive. Among other activities, Mario Abdo has organized the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) at the Spain-Paraguay Business Meeting. Policy Europa Press/A.Ortega.Pool – Europa Press

One of the lessons of the war in Ukraine, he said, was that “relationships break easily.” “Sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine have reversed more than thirty years of slow economic integration. He considered that when the war ended, “diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges between Russia and the rest of the world, especially between Russia and the European Union and the United States, were a fraction of what they were before.”

A few hours ago, Philip VI visited the IMF for the first time, where he had lunch with its managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, with whom he discussed global economic prospects and international cooperation.

This was stated by US National Intelligence Director Avril Haynes Russian forces in Ukraine are burning through ammunition faster than industry can replace it. It is worth noting that the Kremlin has a huge shortage of precision munitions Kyiv Independent.

US Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland upheld the West’s repeated warnings. They convinced Vladimir Putin that the reaction to the use of nuclear weapons would be tough and unprecedented for Russia. Information copied by Kyiv Independent.

The use of nuclear weapons would have an unprecedented scale of response and consequences Nuland added.

US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

French President Emmanuel Macron He will speak with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky before his phone conversation with the Russian presidentVladimir Putin, as reported UKrinform. Communication between the head of state and his Russian counterpart will be based on the safety of nuclear power plants.

“I was waiting for an opportunity to discuss everything in detail with President Joe Biden before talking to Putin. I will also talk to the Director General of the IAEA. Of course, I will chat with President Zelensky, as I always do.” Macron said in recent reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

A senior Russian government official and head of the Moscow-affiliated Wagner mercenary group, This week they denied sending dangerous packages to Ukrainian embassies across Europe. Last Friday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Vladimir Putin’s government of being behind a dozen letters. Explosives or animal parts and sent to several Ukrainian diplomats.

In response to what happened, within the framework of the allegations, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharovasend CNN One word comment: “Psycho”. Evgeny PrigogineThe leader of the Russian Oligarch and Mercenary Committee insisted he had “nothing to do with them”.

12/02/2022 A national police agent in front of the Ukrainian Embassy after being surrounded on December 2, 2022 in Madrid (Spain). The Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was surrounded and evacuated after receiving a new suspicious package with traces of blood. The incident comes two days after a worker was slightly injured when a letter from the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid exploded when it was sent to the embassy. Politics Carlos Lujón – Europa Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin I will visit the Donbas region “at the right time”.A Kremlin spokesman predicted, referring to Russian-occupied territories in eastern Ukraine. “It will happen at the right time because it is part of the Russian Federation” Dmitry Peskov noted in a conversation with the State Institute Toss.

Connection process It came after so-called referendums in Ukraine and the region were universally dismissed as “shams” by the West. Although Kremlin officials say the areas now belong to Russia, Moscow troops do not fully control them.

Russian President Dmitry Peskov’s spokesman Reuters

Clint Watts, general manager of Microsoft’s Digital Threat Analysis Center, urged customers to prepare for more Russian cyberattacks this winter. Mostly Russia Continues Cyber ​​Attacks Against Ukraine’s Critical InfrastructureHe wrote on his blog, responding Kyiv Independent.

A group of British-born security and defense experts had access to the classified document was Vladimir Putin’s Secret Plan to “Wipe Ukraine Off the Face of the Earth”as he called Euromaidan PressOne of the main local media.

A letter signed by the head of the Kremlin, Publishes undisclosed details of Moscow’s “ten-day” plan to seize Ukrainian territory held Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies (RUSI), an organization with close ties to the British Army.

To obtain the record, RUSI worked with Ukrainian Lt.-Gen Michael Zaprodsky and a former adviser to intelligence Oleksandr Danilyuk.

Broadly speaking, according to expert analysis, the Russian government’s strategy consisted of two basic pillars: Massive missile and air strikes and assassination of officials. Initially, the Putin administration drew up a “blacklist” of politicians and others.

The names of those persons were separated Four divisions: The people the Kremlin wanted to kill, the people “in need of repression and intimidation,” the people who might eventually cooperate with Russia and the people Moscow had already established were willing to cooperate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Compared to the general population, Russian soldiers planned to go from house to house and decide whether to arrest or terminate this or that resident. For those caught, They will be re-educated through propaganda with the help of Russian teachers and other officials.

It was also made clear which key locations were to be captured by Russian military penetration or bombardment. Cargo prioritized the following locations: Power and Nuclear Power Plants, Airports, Central Bank and Parliament of Ukraine.

And finally, as if that wasn’t enough, Putin has something up his sleeve to limit the progress of the West and its allies: Once Russia gains control over nuclear power plants on Ukrainian soil, it will threaten its European neighbors with the risk of radiation contamination.

All Russian collaborators left the town of Oleshki, located on the east bank of the Dnipro River, 23 kilometers from liberated Kherson.The National Resistance Center said. These people held positions in the occupation administration and police, he replied. Kyiv Independent.

FILE – A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin lies on the ground with his frame broken near a local prison in Jershon, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Putin avoided mentioning the withdrawal of Russian troops from Jershon. A humiliating withdrawal for its army in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

A channel telegram Dedicated to providing legal support for Russians to avoid conscription It released a document from the Russian National Guard confirming that mobilization is continuing. The Institute for War Studies revealed that despite Vladimir Putin’s announcement that partial demobilization would end on October 31, the article indicated. His initial demobilization order is still in effect and “there are no legal grounds for removal from military service.”

The President of Ukraine explained EU decision on Russian oil cap “weak position” and still “too convenient for terrorist state budget” In his new and most recent nightly address. His statements were published by CNN.

The European Union reached a consensus on the price of Russian oil on Friday, days before a ban on most imports takes effect. The 27 member countries of the bloc agreed to set a ceiling of $60 per barrel of crude oil.

