Putin’s “ace up his sleeve” if Ukraine decides to invade Russian territory

European countries will resume importing Russian gas, the energy minister of Qatar, one of the world’s biggest exporters, has predicted, adding that the current volatility of the gas market will continue.

European countries heavily restricted purchases of Russian gas following Moscow’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which sparked a conflict. A major shock to the global energy market. “Russian gas will return to Europe,” which now has “very large sources of supply,” said Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, head of the gas-rich Gulf emirate’s national company, Qatar Energy.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced this UK to supply tanks to Ukraine to help kyiv forces “push back russian troops.” Sunak distributed Challenger 2 tanks According to a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the additional artillery systems are a sign of “the UK’s ambition to increase our support for Ukraine”.

Iran has announced the execution of a British-Iranian national who once held a high-ranking position in its defense ministry, defying international warnings to suspend it. Death PenaltyIt raised more Tensions with the West Amid the protests that have rocked the country for months.

The Ali Reza Akbari was hanged, a close ally of Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani, says there is a power struggle within the country’s ruling theocracy as it tries to contain protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September. Additionally, it recalled the massive purges of the military after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Akbari’s death immediately infuriated Britain, along with the US and other countries Tehran for managing protests and supplying drones loaded with explosives to Russia With this, Moscow attacks Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, security permitting, plans to travel to the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of his country that began on February 24. A senior official in the Ministry of External Affairs.

During an interview Associated PressThe Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzhaparova, warned that several factors must be at play for the trip to take place and first cited the military situation on the ground. warning Ukrainian intelligence Russia plans “a very serious offensive in February”.

“Our president wants to come, he has the intention or desire to come,” he said. “But whether there will be a security situation to allow that is anyone’s guess.”

If Zelensky goes to the UN, it will be his second trip abroad since the Russian offensive began. On December 21, he made a surprise visit to Washington to meet with his key backers in the war against Russia: thanking his counterpart Joe Biden and Congress for their support, he said, “against all odds,” Ukraine. continues to stand.

Criticized German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht wants to resign. According to coincidental reports from various German media. The Ministry of Defense declined to comment on the reports published by newspapers on Friday night Build Y South German newspaper and television news channel NTV.

However, the company DPA Social Democrat Lambrecht may decide to step down next week, according to various sources. If he resigns, Chancellor Olaf Scholes will have to step down He filled a central position in his cabinet in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

A series of explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital Kew in the morning before air raid sirens went off. Kyrillo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said in a telegram that the missile attack was on the city’s critical infrastructure.

For his part, the mayor of Kew, Vitaly Klitschko, indicated that “explosions were heard in the Dnibrovsky district on the left bank of the Kew.” It was not immediately clear whether the blasts were caused by an attack or by air defense systems. The Ukrainian capital has not recorded any attacks since the New Year.

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday If Kiev decides to “invade” any country, Belarus can enter the war in Ukraine. In conversation with the Russian company Toss, Alexey Polishchuk He warned of “the use of military force by the Kyiv regime or an invasion of the territory of Belarus or Russia by the armed forces of Ukraine.” Reasons enough for a collective response ”.

Russia, which has used Belarus as an incentive to invade Ukraine in February 2022, has deployed troops on Belarusian soil since October for joint military exercises. Also, before the war began, the two countries agreed to intensify military cooperation. It raises fears that Moscow could use its closest ally to launch a new attack on Ukraine from the north.

Days earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expected his country to be “ready” on its border with Belarus, and so far he has only seen “strong statements” from his neighbor. “Beyond the strong reports, we understand that we haven’t seen anything strong.Yes, but we have to be ready at the border and in the regions”, he emphasized.

Poland and Lithuania want to lower the maximum price of Russian oil Its nuclear sector has been targeted under new EU sanctions against Moscow and Belarus over the war in Ukraine.The two top diplomats were expected to interact with the media Al-Jazeera.

The EU’s top Russian hawks will propose a panel Ban more “Russian propaganda” outlets and remove more Russian banks from the SWIFT global messaging system . “It is increasingly difficult to get the necessary consensus in the EU for more sanctions,” they condemned.

Along these lines, they insisted that the tenth EU economic sanctions since the beginning of the war should be ready for the first anniversary of the invasion on February 24. Vladimir Putin’s government has been repeatedly reprimanded with EU sanctions.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht plans to resign, German media reported. The uncertainty is raised at a time when Germany is considering sending battle tanks to Ukraineunder control Kyiv Independent.

Recommended by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin Confiscation of assets of Russians who have fled the country and “insult” the state and its armed forces from abroadAccording to US media CNBC News.

The proposal by Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, was aimed at opposition figures, many already designated as “foreign agents”, who have denounced the war in Ukraine to avoid arrest.

“Recently, some of our fellow citizens Consider it possible to insult Russia, its citizens, soldiers and officers, and openly support villains, Nazis and murderers.”Those last words, Volodin said, refer to forces that Moscow says are fighting in Ukraine. .

“His purpose is clear: Curry help and try to maintain your well-being abroad”, he wrote on his channel telegram.

The generators were delivered to Ukraine in December 2023 To keep the country running amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, said Kyrillo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office. Information has been released through Kyiv Independent.

This was said by the President of Ukraine The battle for the eastern cities of Pakmut and Soledor in the Donetsk region continues. On Friday, the Kremlin’s military sent official confirmation to the Russian government that forces had captured the salt mining town of Soledar.

Additionally, Zelensky praised them “on the front line and on all other fronts.”In a late night text shared on his channel telegram .”Our troops, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all security and defense forces, protect the state. “Thank you to every soldier, sergeant, platoon officer and other military units who bravely perform their duties,” he said. NBC News.

