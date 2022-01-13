Prince Andrew was removed from military ranks and state support

The reason why Prince Andrew did not go to jail 2:04

(CNN) – Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Britain’s Prince Andrew’s military titles and charities had been confiscated.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and state support were returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue to serve the public service and is defending the case as an individual citizen,” the statement said. ..

The decision comes a day after a federal judge in New York rejected a request to dismiss a civil case against Prince Andrew, filed by a woman named Virginia Gufrey.

State sources told CNN that all of Duke’s titles were returned to the Queen with immediate effect. According to the same source, those titles will be redistributed to other members of the royal family.

The source added that the Duke of York would no longer use the “His Royal Highness” style in any official capacity.

This decision was widely discussed among the royal family, who confirmed it to CNN.

The late mogul Jeffrey Epstein told the Virginia Cuefrey case that he was abducted and forced to have sex with his friends, including Prince Andrew, at a time when Andrew knew he was a minor (he was 17).

Prince Andrew has denied the allegations against him.

In her case, Virginia Giuffre filed her lawsuit under the Child Victims Act, a New York state law passed in 2019 that expands the law on child sexual abuse cases and provides greater opportunities for survivors to receive justice.

His lawyers argued that his case violated the terms of his contract with Epstein in 2009 in Florida. The settlement, which was made public last week, shows that Epstein paid Coffrey $ 500,000 and dropped the case without acknowledging responsibility or wrongdoing. The name of the prince is not apparent in part.

However, Kiefrey’s lawyer, David Boys, argued that the settlement was inappropriate for his case against the prince, noting that Andreas did not know him at the time and that it did not apply to him.

