Predictions: Bill Gates looks forward to 2022 and reveals a dangerous omen about the epidemic

Computer entrepreneur bill Gates Promised that in the coming years Work meetings Not like today Important changes By the irritation of 3D technology For calls made by screen or phone today.

In an epidemic context, the founder of Microsoft said in a recent post on his blog gatesnotes.com, That “Digitalization should be here”. Philanthropist stressed that the use of technology has expanded as a result of health emergencies.

In that sense, Gates highlighted the start Meta, Facebook Owner Betting, Mark Zuckerberg, In order to prop up their companies under the concept of MetaVerso, The next generation is known to be interested. According to Gates, this is “a very effective development.”

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, announced the company’s new name, Meta, during a virtual event on Thursday, October 28, 2021, when viewed on a device screen in Sausalito, California. (AP Photo / Eric Risberg, file)

“It simply came to our notice then Most virtual encounters move from static images on computers to 3D space with digital incarnations.”, He explained.

And he went on to say: “It simply came to our notice then You will use your avatar in meeting people in the virtual space, which will reflect the feeling of being in the meeting room with them”.

In this sense, IT entrepreneurs considered it In 2022 Technology will once again play a “fundamental role” since the emergence of the corona virus. Be, said, a Direct impact on lifestyle, And gave the example of growth Telemedicine.

“TeleHealth is not new, but its popularity during epidemics. Over the past two years, we have seen more and more people opting for virtual dating instead of direct observation,” he said.

For Gates, the field of progress is enormous. “We are only just beginning to learn how to innovate software. The more we use digital tools, the more ideas we need to make better use of them, ”he said.

Are we on the verge of a “new normal”? Gates hopes that 2022 will integrate the dynamics that have been taken as an emergency measure since 2020 iStock

Microsoft exCeo also mentions on its blog new epidemics experienced in various countries as a result of the epidemic situation and the expansion of new strains.

“Due to delta variation and problems in vaccination acceptance, we are not as close to the end of the epidemic as I expected.It should be noted that the Chancellor had predicted that the crisis would end By the end of 2022.

The data is related to the words of the benefactor. According to Johns Hopkins University, cases are on the rise in most countries. In fact, they recorded this on December 27th 1,449,442 people were affected in a single day.