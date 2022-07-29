Por qué Ukraina podría volver a cambiar el rumbo de la invasión rusa

A local resident sits in the garden of his house near a Russian tank, destroyed during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the village of Velyka Dymerka, region of Kyiv (Reuters)

Los avances rusos en Ukraine They have slowed down almost to the point that the new western arms help the Ukrainian forces recover a large part of the advantage they had lost in the last months, which opens an opportunity to change the course of the war in their favor. .

The Russian troops have not achieved significant territorial advances since the Ukrainian withdrawal of July 2 from the eastern city of Lysyschank, bajo un fuego de artillery fulminante. La retreata dio a Russia el control total de Luhanskuno de las dos regiones que conforman la zona más amplia del Donbás oriental, y marked the only significant strategic success of Russia since its withdrawal from the territory around Kiev in April .

La falta de progresso puede explicarse, al menos en parte, por la “pause Operative” declared by him Ministerio de Defensa ruso tras la toma de Lischankto allow the Russian troops an opportunity to “descansar y desarrollar sus capacitas de combate”, en palabras del presidente Vladimir Putin.

But the pause did not stop the Russian attempts to probe and penetrate the Ukrainian lines, and the official end of the pause, announced by the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu el 15 de julio, no ha supuesto un aumento notable de la intensidad de los asaltos rusos, dijo George Barrosanalyst geoespacial y de Russia del Instituto para el Estudio de la Guerra.

Más bien, Barros y muchos funcionadores y annalistas occidentales suspect that the Russians are at the point of exhausting their capacity to achieve new territorial gains, because their exhausted army is facing the Ukrainian forces with newly acquired capabilities. Las fuerzas rusas, que se han visto obligadas abandaran sus esperanzas de capturer la capital, pordiana tener que contar con pronto con su capacidad para conquerar la totality de la región de Donbásthe único objetivo publicly declared of the initial invasion and the center of actual offensive ambitions.

An armored truck of pro-Russian troops is stationed near the building of the old regional council of Ukraine during the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine, July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russia puede tener éxito en la captura de una o dos más de las ciudades de Donbass en su línea de fuego immediata, como Siversk y la cercana ciudad de Bakhmuthe said Barrospero es difícil ver a su ejército existente presionando mucho más allá de eso.

“Parece que la capacidad avance de los rusos se está está tando”, he said Phillips O’Brienprofessor of strategic studies of la University of St. Andrews in Scotland. “No veo que puedan avanzar mucho más en el Donbás”.

Todavía es demasiado pronto para descartar la fuerza rusa, dicen los analistas. A mass recruiting campaign is underway Russia que todava puede generara la mano obra que necesita desperadamente para compensar sus enormes pérdidas. Russia adaptó sus objetivos y tácticas tras el tropiezo en Kiev y puede volver a hacerlo, dijo un funcionario occidental que habló bajo conditiono de anonimato porque no estaba autorizado a hablar en publico. Señalo que Russia también tiene capacitas que aún no ha utilizado y que podría llevar la guerra en una dirección diferente y alarmante, una ominosa Referencia a los arsenales chímicos y nucleares de Rusia.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army has the opportunity to recover the initiative, taking advantage of the additional range and precision that the most advanced artillery provided by the Western allies in the last few weeks, especially the high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) de Estados Unidosque Ukraine llevaba tiempo buscando.

“Ahora mismo, los rusos están perdiendo la initiative, y los ukranianos have it or están a punto de tenerla”, he said Barros. “Los HIMARS son la clave para ello”.

Una vista de un Sistema de Heketes de Artillería de Alta Mobilidad M142 (HIMARS) fired in an undisclosed location, in Ukraine (EFE)

Los HIMARS dan a los ukranianos the capacity to attack a casi 50 miles behind the Russian lines with a high degree of precision, y los ukranianos han utilizado para destroy más de 100 objetivos rusos de alto valorincluding command and control centers, munitions storage sites and logistics and support facilities, according to an alto funcionario de defensa de Estados Unidos que habló bajo condición de anonimato porque no estaba autorizado a divulgar la información.

Recently, las fuerzas ukranianas han utilizado los HIMARS para impulsar una incipiente counteroffensiva hacia la strategicamente vital ciudad de Khersonin the south of the country, which was occupied by Russia in the first days of the war.

La contraofensiva ucraniana está “cobrando impulse”, dijo el Ministerio de Defensa Británica en un tuit el jueves, después de que un tercer attack con HIMARS el martes contra el puente Antonovskyque cruza el río Dnieperwill seriously damage an enlace vial vital.

El puente, de casi una milla de largo, provides the principal ruta de supply entre el 49th Army ruso estacionado en la orilla occidental del río y el resto de las fuerzas rusas, y el attack deja a las tropas there “highly vulnerable”, he added tweet.

It is still not clear if the attacks had disabled the bridge permanently, but the videos published on social networks showed significant damage and signals that indicated that the bridge was closed at least temporarily.

“The Ukrainians have changed the character of the conflict with their capacity to attack behind the Russian lines”, he said O’Brien. “What we will see in the next few months is that the initiative will return to the Ukrainians, and then we will have to see if the Ukrainians can back down from the Russians.”.

El mayor efecto de los HIMARS until now he has been the one to erode the overwhelming advantage of the Russian artillery, both in terms of the number of cannons and the number of rounds that can be fired, he said. Rob Leedel Instituto de Investigación de Política Exterior con sede en Philadelphia.

Después de que Russia pivotara hacia el frente oriental y comenzara arrebatar lentamente territorio a los ucranianos, la advantage de la artillery “fue probably un factor decisiveo”, he said. “Estaban disparando por una magnitud enorme más rondas al día que Ukraina, y con el tiempo se vuelve realente difícil. Los soldados no pueden resistir eso”.

Al utilizar los HIMARS to destroy ammunition reserves, Ukraine has obliged the Russians to move the ammunition depots further from the front, extending their supply lines and complicating the logistics to get the artillery shells to the units that need them. “Russia does not have a good automated logistic system; requiere mucho trabajo manual, y eso significa que no es muy efficiente”, he said Lee.

Al attacking los centros de mando y control, Ukraine está eliminando a los oficiales y comandantes que rían las orders para mitigar el impacto de los HIMARS. “Sabemos, por la forma en que luchan los rusos, que necesitan a alguien que les diga lo que tienen que hacer. Y cuando eres capaz de matar a la gente que les dice lo que tienen que hacer, eres capaz de impedir que esa gente avance”, explained el funcionario estadounidense.

Sin embargo, aunque los HIMARS han reducido la capacidad de avance de Russiano ajudaran a Ukraine a obtener ganancias territoriales, dijo Lee, antiguo oficial de Infantería de los Marines estudiantes. Eso dependerá más de la capacity de Ukraine para disponer de sufficient efectivos, artillería convencional y munición para hacer retroceder a las tropas rusas, y Russia sigue manteniendo una vantagea numérica general, dijo.

Existe una especial preoccupation sobre si Occidente podra seguir supplying to los ukranianos the amount of ammunition they need for their artillery, even for them HIMARShe added Lee.

This concern was repeated last week by the chief executive Estado Mayor Conjuntoel general Mark Milley, in an informative session with journalists. Although the Ukrainians have sought a greater number of systems, “The question will be ammunition and consumption rates”, he said. “Cremos que ahora mismo estamos bien”.

Pero mirar más allá de los próximos tres meses requirá un estudio cuidasoso por parte del Pentagon para insurgar que la preparation military de Estados Unidos no se vea comprometida, así como un esfoerzo para aumentar la producción de municiones de Estados Unidoshe said Milley.

“One of the reasons why the Russians are not advancing is HIMARS, but that does not mean that Ukraine is capable of retaking the territory. We could see a situation of stagnation with little advance in both sides”, he said Lee.

“Todo se reduce to la sustainability, y no está claro qué lado tiene el mejor angulo there”.



