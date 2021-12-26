Pope Francis, the Dalai Lama and world leaders pay tribute to Desmond Tutu’s tireless struggle

Desmond Tutu

Numerous personalities from South Africa, the African continent and around the world This Sunday he paid tribute to the tireless struggle and human heritage of South African Archbishop Emeritus and Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu. Died today in Cape Town at the age of 90 (Southwest).

Tutu was first publicly honored by the President of South Africa. Cyril Ramaphosa , When announcing the news of his death in advance.

In a statement, Ramaphosa He described himself as an “unparalleled patriot” and “extraordinarily intelligent” who always maintained his integrity against the forces of the “racist” racist sectarian system.

“The death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter in our nation’s farewell to the generation of prominent South Africans who gave us a liberated South Africa.”, Lamented the President.

The Anglican Church of South Africa and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation (his wife) also confirmed the sad news and highlighted his great religious faith and his tireless struggle to make the world a more just place.

It did not take long for other personalities, institutions and hundreds of anonymous citizens of the South to pay their respects. A person was not only highly loved but also regarded as a symbol of the moral conscience of the country.

Desmond Tutu with Nelson Mandela

Among them he highlighted Nelson Mandela Foundation , Describing Tutu’s death as an “immeasurable” loss, recalls the two Nobel Peace Prize winners’ anti-apartheid struggle running parallel in South African history.

Outside the country’s borders, many African leaders, like Namibian President Hedgehog or his Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta also sent messages of condolence, describing Tutu as a “man” and a “symbol of regression in the face of adversity” and “distrust.” “Distrust.”

Beyond the African continent, numerous personalities and world leaders highlighted Tutu’s teachings.

“He was a key figure in the fight against apartheid and in his struggles to create a new South Africa, and he will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and unquenchable good humor.” The British Prime Minister revealed, Boris Johnson , Via Twitter.

The Queen Isabel II Britain said Sunday “Deep regret” For the death of Desmond Tutu, and He called him “a tireless defender of human rights in South Africa and around the world.”

“I fondly remember my encounters with him and his warmth and humor.”His statement further stated that His death will be “felt by the people of South Africa, as well as by many in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and throughout the Commonwealth, where he was treated with the utmost affection and respect.”.

Former President Barack Obama , The first black president of the United States, remembered the late Desmond Tutu this Sunday Prominent figure and “moral compass” who fought against injustice in South Africa and other parts of the world.

Tutu, Nobel laureate. “He has been a guide, friend, and moral guide to me and many others.”Obama said in a statement.

“A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu drew on the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but he was concerned about injustice elsewhere.”He revealed, tutu He always sought to “see humanity in his enemies.”.

For its part, Maria Ressa, Philippine journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate One of the Archbishop’s most popular quotes was shared on social media: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

By his passing, we have lost a great man who lived a truly meaningful life. He was determined to serve others, especially the less fortunate. I firmly believe that the best tribute we can pay to him is to keep his spirit alive. “The Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama , With whom Tutu shared a friendship.

For its part, Pope Francis He sent a telegram mourning Tutu’s death, in which he highlighted “the service of the gospel by promoting racial equality and reconciliation in South Africa.”

The telegram was sent to the Apostolic Nuncio Peter P. Wells in Africa. It was signed by the Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. Expressing his condolences to the family and loved ones, he said, “The Lord graciously bestows upon us the divine blessings of peace and consolation for all who mourn with the sure and firm faith of Jesus.”.

Nobel Peace Prize, Symbol of Opposition to Racism, Promoter of Reconciliation, South Africa’s Conscience, The Pope mentioned it in his liturgy “Fradelli Tutti” was one of the “non-Catholic brethren” who inspired him to “reflect the global brotherhood.”

He was awarded the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize for his fight against the brutal repression of racism in South Africa., Tutu is considered one of the most important figures in contemporary South African history.

His life was marked by the continued defense of human rights, which in many cases led him to distance himself from the hierarchy of the Church in order to openly defend conditions such as homosexuality or euthanasia.

In recent years, he has been sidelined from public life due to his old age and the health problems he has been dragging on for years, including prostate cancer.

