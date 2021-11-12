Poisonous Sharks, New Residents of the River Thames | They found seahorses and seals

After being declared “biologically dead” in 1957, after being polluted by the Industrial Revolution for many years, River Thames – South of England – Returns to show marine life as a product of environmental policies governed by the British Parliament.

There are currently three types of sharks: dogfish, kala and dogfish, a small shark about 60 cm long. Covered with poisonous thorns.

Spiny dogfish are found in deep water, and the vertebrae in front of the animal’s two vertebrae secrete venom. Causing pain and swelling in humans.

Officials began to invest in better sewage treatment plants and began to closely monitor environmental indicators to change the trend.

One step Report From the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), the river has become a thriving ecosystem that “harbors a wide variety of wildlife, just like London”. You can find it at 346 kilometers of the river 115 different species of fish, including seahorses and seals.

New Threats to the River Thames

Thames is no longer in danger of “losing your whole life” Climate change Constantly threatening Ecosystem, Depend on which animals.

In fact, the river has one of the highest concentrations of microplastics in the world than any other major urban waterway, such as the Chicago River or the Infinite Danube. Europe.

Small plastic pieces, separated from large debris, can be ingested by animals. Rivers are a common route for plastic waste to enter the world’s oceans, posing a double threat to wildlife.

Protect the sharks

That’s why SZL is a dedicated organization Preservation Of animals, ”launched the largest project Sharks in the Thames“To gather the necessary information about endangered species living on the riverfront.

In fact, from the ground up, those who find the shark marked on its paddle are encouraged to film that moment. The idea is to have as many records as possible.

The biggest sharks in the river They can live up to 50 years. However, one of the identified species is listed as endangered in the world, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

The other two types of sharks found are small and endangered.