Peru Tsunami: What is it, and why should we leave the coast when this natural disaster strikes?

Behind The volcano erupted on the island of Tonga, Our country was on alert due to the strong waves recorded along the coast. Despite the Navy’s assurance that there would be no tsunami alert for Peru, the strong waves and receding sea at the time of this natural disaster threatened more than one.

With this in mind, it is important to know how to react in the event of a tsunami or strong waves that could shake our Peruvian ocean.

What is a tsunami and why should we stay off the coast?

Indeci, through its various means of communication, in the event of a very strong earthquake or a volcanic eruption at sea Tsunami warnings have been issued especially in coastal areas of the country And the Northern Hemisphere, which extends across our seas.

A tsunami is a series of large ocean waves caused by a tidal wave or volcanic eruption. This event will cause severe damage to the coastal population.

Faced with this natural disaster, the sea retreated several meters and returned to power a few minutes later. Waves can reach heights of 2 meters to 13, 15 meters or more. That is why, when you see this behavior at sea, it is better to leave the area immediately.

If your house is near the sea, identify it Exit lane and safe zone In the event of a tsunami. Similarly, inside your home, identify Safe areas And if necessary, strengthen the structures with the assistance of a civil engineer.

At all times, be calm. If you are near the sea during an earthquake, follow the tsunami evacuation routes to a safe area, preferably a high-rise or safe building (vertical evacuation) set by your municipality.

Stay away from the affected area until the authorities inform you. If necessary, seek help from firefighters and the Peruvian National Police.

Likewise, you can go to meeting points during emergencies determined by your municipality.

Report the information by radio and follow the recommendations given by the authorities.

It is noteworthy that the authorities immediately supported the evacuation of people from nearby areas and took them to protected areas.

In front Strong waves that disturbed the tranquility of our oceans, தி National Emergency Response Center (COEN), Announced the closure of 22 ports on the north and central coasts of Peru as a precautionary measure. According to officials, 48 ​​hours after a natural disaster occurs is important to determine the behavior of the waves.

“Due to a volcanic eruption 73 km north of Nuguvalopa (Tonga), 22 ports on the north and central coasts have been closed as a precautionary measure in the presence of unusual waves. COEN monitors the development of the said event ”, They said through their official Twitter account.

On the other hand, the Peru’s navy reveals no “necessary technical conditions” to determine tsunami alert In our country. However, the report caused a stir among users on social networks as many have been affected by the strong waves. Even in Lombok, two women were trapped in a tidal wave and died.

“Navy, by Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation, Will continue to assess the state of the ocean in terms of maritime behavior for the continued prevention and protection of the general population “,” he said. The company reported through an official statement on social networks.

