Opposition MPs seek statements on hiring Masa’s son on digital platform

Opposition delegation led by Graciela OcanaAs the information is requested, the government needs a Data series In relation to recruitment Thomas MassaSon of Economic Minister, Sergio MassaThrough a digital platform “World Choice”For coverage of the World Cup in Qatar.

Representatives mention that the company sea”Be smart”, the owner of the platform “Mundo Selección” has only one employee, who is not Massa’s son, who, according to the presentation, “It does not register employment, monopolies or income in any way in Argentina.”

The request was signed by representatives, except Ogana Zohar El Sukaria, Fernando Iglesias, Pamela Verasay, Ana Clara Romero, Lisandro Neary, Marcela Campagnoli, Francisco Sanchez and Germana Figueroa Casas.

That’s what lawmakers suggest Juan Jose Napolitano, A member of staff World examProvides services to the National Senate and the Company’s CEO, Nicholas Fernandez, Through various companies he secured multi-million dollar contracts with the government.

For these reasons They ask the government “State entities and/or state entities or entities with a state share that have agreed to advertise or allocate funds to the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) in the last 6 months” and entity means Coastal “Be Smart Mobile LLC” Who was incorporated into the Argentine Republic and its partners?

They also request data on whether the company or its partners “have contracts with agencies and/or entities dependent on the national government.” Specifically, he demands an explanation Christian RuggeriThe company’s partner “Be Smart Mobile LLC” has “entered into contracts with a state organization” because they suspect it lit a million-dollar tender. Centro Cultural Kirchner (CCK).

Tomas Massa at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi Hannibal Greco – The Nation

Controversy then erupted violate Thomas, son of the Minister of Economy and owner of Aisa, Malena Calmarini, Traveled to Qatar to close Football World Cup commissioned by AFA to create content for social networks on the Mundo Selection platform Be smart technology . It is a Initial It received $420,000 in funding in 2017 and is hosted by Argentina. Its headquarters is in Florida, USA.

“It is a private company. It is not that they are saying that all this is public money. It has an agreement with the AFA, which means we do content with the exam,” he said. Thomas Massa In conversation with Radio Urbana Play. He said he had a “clear conscience” and accepted the project because he was interested in the project.

“I am 100% calm and I know what I did had nothing to do with prostitutes. I have a clear conscience,” commented Masa and Kalmarini’s son.

According to the AFA’s official website, Mundo Selección is “a bridge” between the fan base and the Argentina team. “Revolutionizing the concept of living unique and exclusive experiences together with an expert Engagement “This agreement with Fan Mundo Selección will allow fans of the AFA and the Argentina national team to enjoy incomparable moments, and is a reflection of the business expansion of the AFA to bring the selection closer to its people through the most advanced technologies,” they published on the site. On October 27 when the site was presented web.

“We’re working with bigdata systems that allow us to find real fans and give them what they want most at the right time,” he said. FernandezCEO Be smart technology.

