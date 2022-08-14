One of Baba Vanga’s prophecies for 2022 has come true: a reality that will sweep Europe

Vanjelina Bandeva Kushterova, the most famous my father or the “Nostradamus of the Balkans” a seer who died in 1996 aged 85; However, before his death, Omen Many important events such as attacks on 11-SThe The collapse of the former Soviet Union And this Chernobyl disaster.

Baba Vanga was internationally recognized for the effectiveness of his predictions and earned respect in places like Russia and Western Europe.

The end of the Soviet Union and the attack on the Twin Towers were two visions of Baba Vanga

The seer was born in Strumica, Macedonia, and due to the early death of his mother, he was raised with the help of neighbors. As described when she was alive, A Hurricane He lifted her in the air and threw her 400 meters into the field. The villagers found her His eyes are covered with sand and dustThis is his Blindness.

According to his faithful disciples, he had the ability Communicate with the dead Y Have visions of the future Thanks to some invisible beings who informed him about humans and their lives. Before dying, the seer left a A universal oracle of what will happen in the world By the year 5079, according to him, there will be no more life on this planet.

Baba Vanga made dangerous predictions for mankind

At the end of 2021 his predictions for this year became known, one of them A war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, which later turned out to be true. But this is not his only omen The observer confirmed that major cities would face devastating droughts A drastic increase in temperature and currently, one of the continents most affected by this problem is Europe.

This year, more Europe and north Africa A suffer Loud salute of heatThe United Kingdom, through its Government, declared “”Drought conditionDrought and plants were killed.

Many countries of the Old Continent are included as such Portugal e ItalyThey began to have Problems with water supply Drinking Water and its officials said citizens will try to limit its use as much as possible.

Another country suffering from this temperature problem Republic of CheAfter its firefighters battled for 20 days, It managed to put out the biggest fire in its history: One inspired in a national park bordering Germany.

Fortunately, others do Baba Vanga’s prophecies for this yearA deadly virus born in Siberia; Plague of Locusts Infesting India; earthquakes and tsunamis; Several episodes of flooding in Asian countries and Australia; and the scarcity of drinking water in the world.

It should be noted that in 1989, he predicted one of the most difficult moments in world history. On September 11, 2001, two planes crashed into the Twin Towers.. “Two metal birds will clash with American brothers, wolves will howl from the bushes, and the blood of the innocent will run in the rivers,” he said.