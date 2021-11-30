Omigron variant of corona virus keeps the world alert | Minute by minute, measurements in different countries

Vaccine made in Africa for Africa

Amid the WHO’s criticism of vaccine disparities, South African pharmaceutical company Aspen and multinational Johnson & Johnson today announced an agreement to develop the “Apenovax” vaccine, which will be produced on South African soil in principle. J&J Property.

The company holds an intellectual property license to manufacture the vaccine under its brand name. In principle, based on the expression of the Omigron variant, doses will be imposed mainly on the African continent.

Adrian Thomas, vice president of Johnson & Johnson’s global strategy, stressed the need for independent production in “Africa for Africa” ​​and called on the world to support the plan for the continent.