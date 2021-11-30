Omigron variant of corona virus keeps the world alert | Minute by minute, measurements in different countries

The Fed agrees that the new Covid-19 variant will slow recovery
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed), warned this Tuesday that an increase in Covit-19 cases and a new variant of the corona virus could slow down progress in employment and economic growth. More “uncertainty” about inflation.
“Increased concern about the virus could reduce people’s desire to work in person, slow down progress in the job market and exacerbate problems in supply chains,” he said when appearing before a Senate banking committee. Treasury, Janet Yellen.
Vaccine made in Africa for Africa
Amid the WHO’s criticism of vaccine disparities, South African pharmaceutical company Aspen and multinational Johnson & Johnson today announced an agreement to develop the “Apenovax” vaccine, which will be produced on South African soil in principle. J&J Property.
The company holds an intellectual property license to manufacture the vaccine under its brand name. In principle, based on the expression of the Omigron variant, doses will be imposed mainly on the African continent.
Adrian Thomas, vice president of Johnson & Johnson’s global strategy, stressed the need for independent production in “Africa for Africa” and called on the world to support the plan for the continent.
Signs of the social circulation of Ómicron in Europe are growing
The Netherlands announced on Tuesday that an omigran variant of the corona virus was already in the country before South Africa reported its discovery and Germany filed a lawsuit against a person who did not go abroad or was in contact with anyone who did so.
The announcements come a day after Scottish officials announced that there were non-travelers in their first Omigron cases and that “there may already be some social exchange for this variation”. In Portugal, 13 players from the first division football club were found to have been affected, and only one of them had traveled to South Africa.
The WHO criticized the “unsubstantiated” actions taken by some countries
Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tetros Adonom Caprese, Regretted what many governments had taken “Strong actions that are not experimental or do not work on their own” in the face of the Omigran variant of the corona virus, Actions that only “increase inequality”.
At his weekly meeting with representatives of WHO member states, and Dozens of countries have suspended their air links with South AfricaTetros said he understood “the concern of all nations in preserving a diversity that we do not yet fully understand,” but called for greater “rationality.”
China has called on its citizens to reduce travel and double maintenance
Considering the progress of the new Omicrom variant, health experts China People were asked to use it Sinstrap Proper hygiene and maintenance of public places and transportation Minimize non-essential incoming and outbound trips. The recommendation also includes those who have been vaccinated.
Facing the new situation, China Center for Disease Control and Prevention Also established a specialized analysis system Nucleic acid focuses on the new variant and constantly monitors the genetic sequence of potential import infections, Chinese officials explained at a press conference held by the National Health Commission.
South Africa has called on other African countries not to act like “ex-colonialists”.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has again criticized international sanctions Omigron was imposed after discovering the variation and was disappointed by the African countries that joined the sanctions.
“We wish they had not acted like our former colonialists who were closing Africa so quickly.”The president said in a statement to local media.
Although Ramaphosa did not name specific countries, African countries that have already announced sanctions include Rwanda, Mauritius, the Seychelles and Egypt.
Sinstrap has been re-enforced in the UK
The Sinstraps were forced again In stores and public transport across the UK from this Tuesday. Duty is a part of health measures before detecting the first cases of omigran variant of corona virus.
From now on “All persons coming into the country should undergo PCR testing and self-isolation Until the test results are negative, ”the British National Health Service posted on its Twitter account.
In addition, those who come from Countries on the “Red List”, As is the case in South Africa, they have to do Isolation in hotels at the expense of travelers 2, 2,250, equivalent to approximately $ 3,000.
The list includes African countries: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.
Oxford says it can renew its vaccine “quickly”
The English University of Oxford That said Update the vaccine, developed in conjunction with the Astrogeneca Laboratory, “as soon as possible” Against the corona virus, amid growing concerns about the new Omigran variant.
However, in a statement, The university noted that the vaccine continues to provide a high level of protection despite the emergence of other new variants, including Delta.. An Oxford spokesman explained: “The data available at this time are limited due to the most recent discovery of the new corona virus strain B.1.1.529 (Ómicron).”
Ecuador bans travelers from eight African countries
Ecuador has banned travelers from entering South Africa, Botswana, Egypt, Mozambique, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Namibia. President Guillermo Lasso said this was due to the omigran variant of the corona virus that was identified last week in South Africa.
What else, Mass events should reduce their capacity to 50% and it is mandatory to issue a vaccination certificate to enter public buildings.
Japan detects first case of omigran variant
Japan on Tuesday announced the first case of an omigran variant of the corona virus, To a man returning from Namibia, a day after authorities announced new border restrictions.
“With respect Traveler returning from Namibia, After an investigation (conducted) at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, it was confirmed that this is Omigran’s case, ”government spokesman Hirokasu Matsuno told reporters.
The new variant was already in the Netherlands on November 19th
Dutch health officials said on Tuesday The Omigron variant of the corona virus was already in the country on November 19th, I.e., a week earlier than previously believed, they explained that tests were being carried out to see if it had spread faster.
Moderna warns about the effectiveness of vaccines against Ómicron
Anticovit vaccines developed so far may have difficulties in combating the Omigron variant And it will take months to finalize a new effective vaccine against that strain, the head of the U.S. laboratory, Moderna, told the Financial Times.
Stephen Boncel said data on the effectiveness of current vaccines against the new strain would come in the next two weeks, but scientists were not optimistic about that either. “All the scientists I’ve talked to so far […] “They think it’s not going to be good,” he said.
G7 Emergency meeting of health ministers
Following the emergency talks, G7 Health Ministers “The world community is facing a threat The new variant of the Covid-19, apparently the most contagious, requires urgent action.
Australia and Japan top the growing list of newly imposed countries Close your boundaries to have travel restrictions or variation, Spreading rapidly in Europe, Asia and North America.
According to Pitton, the new variant “does not cause panic”
President of the United States, Joe Biden considered the new variant of Govit-19, known as Omigron, to be “cause for concern, but not panic”., He assured that experts do not consider the need for “extra measures” in the country for this.
Biden spoke with Anthony Fossie, the US government’s chief epidemiologist from the White House. There He noted that the country was in a “better situation” than Christmas was last year He also urged citizens to seek booster doses of vaccines.
More Stories
According to a Harvard expert, what happens to our immune system when we receive a booster dose?
Corona virus: What is known, unknown and wanted to know about the Omigron variant? | To deepen the impact, they warn that “spread time is too short”.
Govt-19: New restrictions on Omigran warning around the world | Minute by minute, reactions to the new variant of the corona virus