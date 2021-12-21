Omigron is now a US-dominated corona virus variant, the CDC warns

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show an almost six-fold increase in the rate of omigran infections per week (REUTERS)

Ómicron is at the forefront of other genres It is now the dominant version of the corona virus in the United States. Representing 73% new infections last week Federal health officials said Monday.

Statistics of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, their silcos in English) almost showed Six-fold increase in the rate of Omicron infections per week.

In most parts of the country, the impact of the new variant is even greater. It is responsible for approximately 90% of new infections in the New York area, the southeast, the industrial Midwest, and the northwestern Pacific.

“Tsunami comes to those who are not vaccinated”, Warning Jonathan Rainer, Professor of Medicine and Surgery George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. As explained by the expert in the chain statements CNN, “Omigron is the most contagious virus ever known.” He added that it was as contagious as measles. “East It may be the most contagious virus our civilization has ever encountered in our lives. “ He insisted.





From the end of June, variation Delta It is the leading cause of infection in the United States. Recently By the end of November, more than 99.5% of corona viruses were delta. According to data from CDC.

Scientists in Africa They raised the alarm about Omigran for the first time Less than a month ago and on November 26, the World Health Organization referred to this as a “variant of anxiety”. Since then, a new strain has appeared In about 90 countries.

In detail The Wall Street Journal, The High Omigron exchange There is A combination of several properties: Human respiratory cells can easily bind and penetrate; It reacts rapidly once into our body; Immunity derived from previous infections or vaccines can be significantly avoided.

But despite that, Not much is known about the variation, Although it causes more or less serious illness . Early studies suggest that Those who have been vaccinated may need a booster injection To get the best chance of preventing infection, but Even in the absence of an additional dose, the vaccine should provide strong protection Against acute illness and death.



“We all have a date with Omigron”, Said the doctor Amesh Adalja, Chief Analyst of Johns Hopkins Health Care Center. “If you are going to interact with the community, if you are going to get some kind of life, Omigron It’s one of the things you’ll face, and the best way to do it is to get fully vaccinated. “

Atalja Promised that He was not surprised by the CDC data showing that Omigron was ahead of Delta in the United States. Seen given South Africa, United Kingdom and Denmark. The expert predicts that it will spread during the holidays, including serious infections among vaccinated and non-vaccinated people, which could put pressure on hospitals already burdened by the delta.

Ratings CDC They are based Thousands of corona virus samples are collected each week by university and business labs and by state and local health departments. Scientists study and determine their genetic sequences Which versions of the Covit-19 virus are most prevalent?

In the week ending December 11th, The rate of new Omicron infections in the country has increased from 0.4% to 2.9% in the previous week, Previously reported from the National Institutes of Public Health.

But the CDC They said on Tuesday They review some of the figures above, After further analysis of the samples. New numbers indicate it Omigron, 13% of infections in the week of December 11 And not 3%, Officials said.



Despite the progress of the Omicron variant, the president Joe Biden Rejected re-employment Restrictions on movement. This was confirmed by a press officer White House, Zen Zaki, Who is expected to deliver a speech by the President tomorrow “It’s not about closing the country.” “The president is going to reiterate that when Americans who have been vaccinated due to the high prevalence of the Omigran variant receive COVID-19, their cases will be mild or asymptomatic. A person is 14 times more likely to die if not vaccinatedThe official explained.

At the press conference, Saki Advanced: “The President will reiterate that When vaccinated Americans receive Covid-19 due to the high prevalence of the Omigron variant, their cases may be mild or asymptomatic. A person is 14 times more likely to die if not vaccinated”.

பிடன் That said before The public health crisis has largely changed The problem of those who are not vaccinatedThe spread of delta variability has already led to an increase in epidemics across the country. “For those who have not been vaccinated we have an infection: it is basic, simple”, He highlighted.

Chief Medical Consultant White House, Doctor Anthony Fossie, Made a round on television over the weekend, promising to be a Democrat Issue “Strong Winter Warning” to unvaccinated Americans. Experts point out Increase in hospitals for most cases and infections among people who have not been vaccinated against the virus The central government says Only 61% of the population in the country is fully vaccinated.

Scientists are finding more and more cases of omigran every day. It is not even clear what will come next and what goal we will achieve. Should we spend the next few to prevent all infections? Protect those most at risk from dangerous complications and deaths? Should hospitals be taken care of without collapsing? These are still unanswered questions.

With AP information

