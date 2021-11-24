Olaf Scholz becomes Germany’s new president, succeeding Angela Merkel

The SPD, the Green Party and the FDP had announced this week that a coalition agreement would be presented. The SPD candidate for President Olaf Scholes will be elected on December 6.

One month of negotiations in constantly changing places, strange secret tactics of about 300 negotiators and long night definitions with pizza delivery up to 2 hours at the end, This is how the German press describes the pre-concretion that came this afternoon.

Discussions on a future alliance are already over in Germany. Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Liberals (FDP) The agreement to form the new federal government was announced on WednesdayAccording to the document of the three organizations, it will open a new era after 16 years of conservative Angela Merkel in the Presidential Palace. .

Representatives of all three parties unanimously announced their intention to appear before reporters in Berlin this afternoon. Eight weeks after the federal election, details of the cooperation between the two parties have been kept secret.

Despite the focus on the corona virus outbreak in the country, the announcement of the deal could be the protagonist for at least a while, Details that allow us to imagine how Germany will face the future over the next four years.

According to the alliance agreement, The Independent Democrats (FDP) will lead the finance ministry In the coming government, the Greens will take over the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the new Ministry of Climate Policy and Economy.

“Greens will lead the following ministries: foreign and economic and climate protection,” as well as family affairs, the environment and agriculture, the agreement said.

“The FDP deals with finance, justice, transportation and digital issues, as well as education and research.”

An alliance agreement must be approved by the Congress of the SPD and FDP parties, but also by consultation of members between the Greens. Previous Minister of Finance, Olaf Scholes (SPD), will be established as principal Bundestock During Christmas week, the Chancellor left 16 years of the era Angela Merkel (CDU), Who did not run again in the September 26 federal election.

Amid the changes, two completely new ministries are being formed with the forthcoming federal government. SPD will have its own construction and housing portfolio. This task was previously the responsibility of the Ministry of the Interior. The Greens get a super ministry that should link the former economy ministry to climate protection work.

According to German newspapers, the newly formed ministry will be headed by a co-chair of environmental activists. Robert Hebeck.

But there is more to this game. Another achievement of the Greens, Annalena Barbach, Industry leader, is Minister of Foreign Affairs. The rumor that the Green presidential candidate wants to take charge of international affairs has been around for a long time, and now it may turn out to be true.

The deal talks about 5 ministries for the Green Party, 4 portfolios for the FDP and the rest for the SPD, including the Chancellor.

One of the most relevant positions is the general financial position. FDP leader Christian Lindner will be the new finance minister and will replace then-president Olaf Scholes.

Lindner comes from a party that attracts independents and liberal businesses. It comes with a commitment to safeguarding budget discipline in Germany and Europe.

In this regard, the interim government has stated Germany will reintroduce the constitutionally established credit limit from 2023, While keeping its promises of investing more in climate and infrastructure in the coming years.

“Starting in 2023 … we will meet the requirements for the credit limit“All three parties to the agreement have stated that the annual debt control brake will be lifted in 2020 to deal with the economic consequences of the epidemic.

Christian Lindner of the Liberal Party opposes the debt increase. To the extent that they lead Germany to join the “most austerity” league led by Austrian Finance Minister Gernard Blumel, he opposes paying tax on his country’s taxpayers to other European countries.

The new ruling coalition also announced that it wanted L.A.Balance cannabis sold in “authorized stores” This will be reserved for “adult” consumption.

“It will help control and prevent the circulation of polluted materials and guarantee the safety of young people.” Indicates the contract.

Shortly before the deal was announced, Merkel’s future heir, Olaf Scholes, the current finance chairman of the outgoing president, said: “Very good, constructive discussions. It is progressing as fast as I would like, and I am very satisfied. It can be said that technical issues are handled adequately and there are always good joint projects, but on a human basis everything is fine.