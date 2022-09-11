Now who will look after Queen Elizabeth II’s corgi dogs?

Queen Elizabeth was a fan of the Corgi dog breed, and at last she already had a new owner /

It was around 30 Corgi dogs With that Queen Isabel II Throughout his life. Now with Death Of the king, who was responsible remained in doubt Muk Y Sandy. Recently, the mystery was revealed: The Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, they will be with these two manifestations of the race that they have been sovereign over the years. Meanwhile, the future Candy (Last dork it was given to him) and LizzyCurrent Hound Champion Cocker spaniel of the Kennel Club, yet to be decided.

from 2018The Queen had Refused Possibility of receiving New dogs. The reason is that he did not want any of them to survive his death on September 8, according to British media. In 2021After Death of the prince Philip of Edinburgh (her husband) and with her 95-year-old excuse, her son Andres and his granddaughters Beatrice Y Eugenie of York given to him dos Corgis: Muk Y Sandy.

However, after his death, the future Your beloved corgis was in doubt. That’s it Charles III And this Queen consort Camilla Recently accepted dos Jack Terrier Rescued from a shelter. The Prince Guillermo Y Kate Middleton Already have their own pet: a A cocker spaniel named Arla (second after death LupoAnother rooster that died in 2021). With this, the new owners are unknown: Muick, Sandy, Lissy and Candy.

Queen Elizabeth II had around 30 corgis throughout her life / (Getty Images)

Although there are mixed versions about the reasons why he decided to adopt a corgi, some British media say that there may have been a kind of “”arranged” In the middle Isabel II And its granddaughters: They are responsible for the dogs if the queen dies. That is why, after agreeing, A Spokesperson of Prince AndrewQuoted GuardianRevealed the mystery: They will care Dukes of York.

The truth is, despite them Divorce from 1996The Duke And this Duchess of York Still living together Royal Lodge and Windsor. It is more, Sara Referring to the Queen’s death on social networks, it was “The A very wonderful mother-in-law and friend“, for which he hinted that he would miss her “more than words can express”.

What will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s other dogs? The British media speculated about the future owners Lizzy Y Candy. The first is current Champion between Cocker Spaniel from the Kennel Club and lives with him Coach Ian Openshaw. in the hands Charles III Define His future The next few weeks.

As of 2018, Queen Elizabeth II has declined the chance to adopt new dogs, although her granddaughters accepted her last two corgis / (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Now, on to the matter candy, And dork (a cross between a dachshund and a corgi), some Assessment Who will follow the path Muk Y Sandy And join the family Dukes of York, as all 3 were together. But if it’s not your luck, there’s a strong chance it will be.was given“A An employee Of the Queen, others warn it could be royal family, under the care of the dead king’s trusted servants.

“Corgis are short, stocky dogs that are, unusually, herders. They’re for company but one might think they’re for work. They’re very characteristic sheepdogs from Wales, which Queen Elizabeth II made popular because it wasn’t the most popular breed in the world,” he said. Infobay Professor and Doctor John Henry RomeroHe is a veterinarian and former director of School Hospital for Small Animals (UNLPam).

In this sense, the expert “The English Crown Always was Loves animals a lot”. “Recently the queen announced — based on her physical decline — that she had no more pets before the last model she had died,” Romero recalled.

