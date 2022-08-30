Novel by Pepe Mujica | Comment

Every great historical period produces great characters. Living in a great historical period Latin America Currently making great characters.

Among them all, three stand out, deeply rooted in history, the living conditions of our people and their national character. They are Evo Morales, Lula and Pepe Mujica.

One is a Bolivian native leader, a cacao grower who knows how to capture and represent the identities of his country’s original population like no other. I remember how he celebrated his victory with the people in Cochabamba on the day he was elected Bolivia’s first indigenous president.

Alvaro Garcia Linera He called him and insisted again that he should go to La Paz and give a speech as the new president of Bolivia. First round. He went and reported from the hotel where we were staying, greeted everyone, received our hugs and returned to Cochabamba.

A leader who insists on continuing to declare himself a cocoa producer, respects his profession and respects his people’s resistance against the bombings. American AirlinesHe intended to burn Cocoa cropsIt acts as a source of energy for the original people.

Ewo was inaugurated in Tiwanaku, an ancient town inhabited by indigenous people, where he revealed his appearance and identity before assuming the formal title of president. (I had the privilege of attending with my dear and late friend Eduardo Galliano.)

Before formally taking possession of the Palacio Quemado in La Paz, the indigenous people thoroughly cleaned the palace and the square where it is located, before their leader entered as Bolivia’s indigenous president.

Evo is a charismatic character who best represents the Bolivian national identity. His life is an essential chapter in Bolivia’s own life.

Lula, instead, was born in the heart of Brazil’s most miserable sector, the northeast interior, a son of the worst times of drought. He ate bread for the first time at the age of 7. Although he remained illiterate throughout his life, he fled the drought with his 8 surviving siblings along with his warrior mother, Dona Lindu.

They walked for 13 days in the Pau-de-Arara, with the only clothing they had, eating little and badly, and drinking the water they found along the way. They arrived in São Paulo like the typical immigrants of the 1950s. Cheap labor to build the wealth of São Paulo metropolis.

Lula is a street vendor, a shoe shiner, an office worker, he manages as much as he can for Mrs. Lindu’s family’s survival by selling all kinds of goods and contributing money.Chosen as the only son of the literate Donna Lindu, he went to technical school, graduated as a mechanical worker, and from there became a union leader and a political leader. became A very important president You had Brazil.

The history of Brazil in those decades summarizes the history of the country in a very vivid and profound way. Biography of Lula Brazilian biography.

Pepe Mujica Another symbolic character of the most important political period of Latin America. I am fortunate to have a book that seeks to describe the unique characteristics of Pepe that make him the most visible character in the history of Uruguay in the last decades of the last century and its first decades.

My son Miguel gave me a fascinating book for my birthday: The President and the Frog (Dulbinernse, Porto Alegre, 2022), Carolina de Sanctis, Uruguayan writer, lives in the United States. We devour these books as we read because of the charm of the character, his experiences and the way they are told.

The book seeks to create what must have been Pepe’s lonely years in prison. As he said, to keep from going mad, he started talking to the ants and the frog that crossed his cell. A reconstruction of the book by a Norwegian journalist. According to Pepe, if he hadn’t gone through all that, it wouldn’t be where it is today.

It raises the same questions we’ve had with Pepe over the presidency of Uruguay and his replacement — which he and his wife bought a year after his 13-year solitary confinement. Interspersed in the book are childhood memories, difficult years of imprisonment and torture, conversations with the frog, companionship of loneliness, and his experiences of loneliness. President of Uruguay.

The book traces the life of a political prisoner, a former president, and the world’s poorest president. But, above all, a person, through his life, through his sensitivity, instills in himself the best values ​​that a human being can have. Reading the book improves humanity and ethics.