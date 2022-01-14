North Korea launches new missile at sea

North Korea launches new ballistic missile after threatening US with sanctions



The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) made the announcement on Friday Found North Korea launching an “unidentified missile eastward.”, Which marks Pyongyang’s third test in the last nine days.

The South Korean military’s brief statement did not provide further details about the missile The Japanese government has indicated that this could be a ballistic missile.

On January 5 and 11, the North Korean regime launched what it claims to be hypersonic missiles, although Seoul and Tokyo have insisted in their analysis. These are ballistic missiles that exhibit incredible maneuverability.

The new North Korean investigation is coming Hours after Pyongyang threatened to respond “strongly and firmly” The new sanctions, which the United States approved this week against North Korean citizens, are accused of supplying materials and technology from abroad to the regime’s weapons program.

In a statement issued by the state news agency KNCA, A spokesman for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said This week’s hypersonic missile test is “exercising their right to self-defense” He also criticized Washington’s approach.

“If the United States accepts such a confrontational position, the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name of the North) will be forced to take a strong and decisive response,” the Asian Foreign Ministry warned.

“The DPRK has developed the latest new type of weapons as part of its efforts to modernize its national security capabilities,” the North Korean spokesman added.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield also mentioned this week Washington has been pushing the Security Council to impose additional sanctions on North Korea As punishment for all the pitches he has made since last September.

Washington estimates that North Korea used ballistic missiles in these tests Violates previous approvals passed since 2006 As punishment for the North Korean weapons program.

In a message broadcast on New Year’s Day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised that the regime’s priority would be to strengthen the national economy and national security, rather than send messages to the United States.

Last year, Kim rejected US proposals to resume the nuclear disarmament dialogue, which has been stalled since 2019.

(With information from EFE)

