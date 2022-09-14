North Korea: Kim Jong-un’s new aide draws skepticism over intriguing theory about his origins

Smartly dressed, wearing glasses and a black bag, A new character who is part of the North Korean leader’s inner circle Kim Jong-un It started gaining popularity in recent days. However, not much is known about this woman. What functions it fulfills is not known and its identity is strictly reserved. The only “certainty” about his person is an intriguing theory about his origins that could explain why he exists.

Reconstructed as GuardianIt was first captured by television cameras during Kim Jong Il’s 80th birthday event in February. Since then, he always sided with the dictator. An event illustrated by images from local media.

First appearance of Kim Jong-un’s mysterious aide during Kim Jong-il’s 80th birthday event NK News

Most recently – on Thursday, September 8 – he was part of a large outdoor concert for North Korea’s 74th National Day. At the ceremony, Kim was seen getting out of his limousine and carrying folders containing the president’s address to parliament.

A new member of the North Korean government served during the Victory Day event in July NK News

On 27 July, he performed a similar role during the Victory Day celebrations. When he visited with flowers with another important letter for the President. Photos of this mysterious member of the North Korean government They are the only reliable document that proves its existence.

One of the latest sightings of an unidentified woman with the North Korean dictator NK News

In case of uncertainty, news site NK News Analyzing the work done by this character since the beginning of this year, Brave: “Usually she carries a bag. They may contain items that the North Korean leader needs at all times, such as his phone, cigarettes or medicine..

On the other hand, and regarding his age, He is said to be 30 to 40 years old. However, the most widely accepted theory in Korea is about the woman’s appearance, according to British media. It could be Kim Jong-un’s half-sister.

The North Korean leader is believed to have two half-sisters, Kim Sol-sang and Kim Chun-sang. Both would have been born in the 1970s and would have had important involvement in the leadership of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

One of the moments when Kim Jong-un’s aide appears in front of the cameras

The Kim dynasty, founded in 1948 by Kim Il-sung, ruled the Asian nation with an iron fist for three generations. Appointment of women to top positions is rare. However, Kim Jong-un allowed some women to hold official and unofficial positions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister speaks at a nationwide rally against the coronavirus in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Most important is his sister, Kim Yo-jong (34) He became the most important figure in the North Korean regime after his brother, often representing it internationally and being seen as its chief propagandist. He is rumored to be the mastermind behind Kim’s public image.