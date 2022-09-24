North Korea fired an unidentified missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un

The South Korean military said North Korea Released this Sunday An unidentified ballistic missile headed towards the Sea of ​​Japan. Its type and how far it traveled is unknown.

The move follows rumors in recent days that South Korean officials have detected signs of an all-out crackdown on their northern neighbor. Submarine Launched Missile Tests.

Also, the release came later The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group will arrive in Seoul this Friday. A warning to Pyongyang After the use of nuclear weapons Approval of a new legal regime aimed at authorizing the use of deterrent weapons under certain conditions.

Military intelligence in Washington and Seoul has suspected Pyongyang of preparing for the maneuver for months. The seventh underground nuclear explosion at the Bungye-ri test siteIn the north-east of the country.

March 24, 2022 Kim Jong Un watches the test of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (REUTERS)

By 2022, North Korea has significantly increased its missile tests, so it already has It has carried out more than 30 launches of ballistic weapons Including intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017. Therefore, it continues to expand its arsenal, increase its military capability and establish a more aggressive nuclear force.

Likewise, after the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrived in Seoul this Friday as a warning about the use of nuclear weapons, the launch followed the regime’s approval of new legislation aimed at authorizing deterrence of the weapons’ use under certain conditions.

A Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is in port Busanwill perform maneuvers with the country’s navy. He will participate in the exercises along with him Missile carrier USS Chancellorsville, destroyer USS Barry Aegis system and The nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis.

The US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group arrived in the South Korean port of Busan on Friday (REUTERS)

The drills are the first in five years, and their main purpose is to send a message to North Korea, which has disengaged from disarmament talks since the start of the pandemic and is engaged in a weapons modernization program.

The last time the ship docked on the peninsula was in September 2017, amid rising tensions after North Korea’s last nuclear test to date.

In May this year, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden met and talked And Washington agreed to deploy strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula “in a coordinated manner and as needed” based on Pyongyang’s actions.

Earlier this year, the North conducted a series of tests of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that could reach both the United States and South Korea.

Maneuvers are presented later Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently warned that he will use nuclear weapons to protect his borders. In response to Moscow’s statements, several Western countries spoke out against it, with even the United States sending private warnings to the country.

For his part, weeks ago, The New York Times US intelligence released a report Russia says it is buying weapons and ammunition from North Korea as a result of sanctions imposed on Moscow and Putin’s need to counter an attack in Ukraine.

The New York Times reports that Russia is buying weapons and ammunition from North Korea (REUTERS)

(With information from AP)

Continue reading: