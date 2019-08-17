For the past 15 years, the Watershed Research and Training Center’s Youth Conservation Crew (YCC) has been working with the Forest Service to restore and maintain trails in the Yolla-Bolly and Chanchelulla Wildernesses as well as a portion of the South Fork National Recreation Trail.

In addition to maintaining the 18-mile South Fork National Recreation Trail along the beautiful South Fork Trinity River, crews have continued working to improve access to the main trail from the Smokey Creek Trail, Rough Gulch Rough, Snow Gap Trail, St. Jaques Trail and Dog Gulch Trail. Funding for these YCC projects was in part from a California Off-Highway Vehicle Restoration grant.

“The solitude and remoteness of the area make it a great place for backpackers who are looking to escape the more popular areas of the Trinity Alps,” said Sally Cousins, Recreation Officer for the Trinity River Management Unit. “It’s not unusual to be the only person or group of people on the trail.”

Designated a National Recreation Trail in 1980, the South Fork National Recreation Trail borders portions of perhaps the wildest and most scenic river in Northern California, the Trinity River. Water is plentiful and there is no shortage of excellent sites for primitive camping. A free California Campfire Permit can be obtained online at http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire-Permit/ , or at the nearby ranger station, for those needing to operate a portable stove. Due to the elevated risk of wildfire conditions, fire restrictions are in effect and campfires are prohibited across many areas of the Shasta-Trinity. For current information regarding fire restrictions as well as approved campfire use areas, visit https://go.usa.gov/xVa6R.

Some trails along the South Fork Trinity River to explore:

South Fork River Trail 08E18 18 miles

The trailhead and parking are located off State Highway 36 near Forest Glen. The trail starts at the cable suspension footbridge at Scott Flat Campground** and ends at the Double Cabins site on the Wild-Mad Road, Forest Road 29N30. The trail winds along the South Fork Trinity River past old bridges, summer homes, and mining claims. Mountain bikers should be prepared to portage bikes, and riders to lead their horses. Bridges, stream crossings and narrow trail are found in places. Elevation gain: 350 ft. Degree of difficulty: Moderate

**The swinging footbridge at the Scott Flat Trailhead is temporarily closed pending maintenance. Please access the trailhead off of the 1S26 Road (call the Hayfork Ranger Station or visit this website for directions, (530) 628-5228). Do not park in front of the gate at the beginning of the trailhead.

Rough Gulch Trail (12W37) 4.2 miles

The trailhead is off Forest Road 1S23, 13.5 miles from Hwy 36. Forest Road 1S23 junctions with Hwy 36 about 7 miles west of Forest Glen. This is a steep downhill trail best suited for experienced hikers. It passes through large-diameter timber stands and meadows and provides access to South Fork Recreation Trail. The Smoky Creek Trail (12W35) terminus is located across the river. Elevation loss: 1730 ft. Degree of difficulty: Strenuous

Smokey Creek Trail (12W35) 4.7 miles

The trailhead is on the Bramlet Road, Forest Road 30N29, 4 miles south of Hwy 36. It provides access to Smokey Creek Basin and South Fork National Recreation Trail. Rough Gulch Trail 12W37 terminus is located across the river. Elevation loss: 1825 ft. Degree of difficulty: Strenuous

To learn more about the Hayfork Watershed Research and Training Center trail restoration efforts visit: https://thewatershedcenter.com/

For more information about hiking the South Fork National Recreation Trail, campgrounds in the area, and information on the Yolla-Bolly and Chanchelulla Wilderness areas, call the Hayfork Ranger Station at (530) 628-5227 or visit our recreation page on our Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/stnf/recreation.