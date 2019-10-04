On October 2, 2019, at approximately 10:00 am., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Mercy Medical Center in Redding, California regarding a fatal traffic collision. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 21 year old Ethan George Purdy of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the Anderson Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.