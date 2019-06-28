If you lost your home in one of the 2018 fires, you have been through a lot in the last year. We want to help you help your kids have a fun, safe, and engaging summer! Free and low-cost options available to families who meet generous income requirements and can verify that their home was lost due to the Camp or Carr Fires. Don’t let cost or place of residence be a barrier! Please call 530-246-9622 with qualification questions or to register.

The Shasta Family YMCA continues to be a gathering place for our community by bringing people together and bridging the gaps in community needs. Take care of yourself and your kids this summer with YMCA Summer Day Camp!

Free and Discounted Camp is provided thanks to support from the City of Redding Community Development Block Grant and a grant from the Community Disaster Relief Fund at the Shasta Regional Community Foundation.

