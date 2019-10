On Oct. 6, 2019, the Whitmore Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting the Whitmore Horsin’ Around Trail Ride.

With a donation of $25, the event will be a self-guided seven-mile trail ride that includes a tri-tip barbecue lunch after the ride. Lunch or ride can be purchased separately.

Silent auction prizes will be available to bid on and raffle tickets for purchase.

All proceed to benefit the Whitmore Volunteer Fire Company.