What: Writers Forum 2019 Authors Book Fair

Where: Holiday Inn Convention Center, Hilltop Drive, Redding

When: Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



The 2019 Writers Forum Authors Book Fair will be held on Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Convention Center on Hilltop Drive in Redding, California. This special event will take the place of the regular November meeting. It promises to be an exceptional opportunity for authors to sell their books and for avid readers to browse and buy from North State authors.

Writers Forum welcomes authors who have books for sale; we invite all genres from mystery and children’s literature to historical and how-to-book writers. Graphic novelists are also invited. Vendors may bring posters to display on their tables. Chairs are provided; one per author. Vendors may bring their own chairs for assistants or for comfort.

Authors may register for full or half tables, either all day or am/pm shifts. Fees range from $10 to $40, depending on whether the author is a Writers Forum member or nonmember. Payment must be received by October 29 to reserve a spot.

A valid seller’s permit is required. There will be a limited number of tables, so register early. For registration questions, please call 530-722-0504.

The Fair is being sponsored by a generous donation from K-SHASTA RADIO. The event is free to the public, and book lovers are encouraged to attend to meet the authors, buy their books and get autographs. Perfect timing for Christmas gift-giving.

For further information, please visit www.reddingwritersforum.com or email writersforumprogramchair@gmail.com