WHAT: NARRATIVE NONFICTION AND POETRY WHEN: Saturday, September 14 ~10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. WHERE: All Saints Episcopal Church Eaton Hall East, 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA

Join us on Saturday, September 14, when poet, author and speaker Susan Wooldridge returns to Writers Forum to offer tips on what it takes to complete a book. She will read a brief chapter from her current book project and will discuss her narrative nonfiction process and potential roadblocks. She will field questions while leading a discussion about process, publishing, and personal writing journeys. Wooldridge will also impart all she knows about the current poetry world and market.

Wooldridge has a B.A. in anthropology from Barnard College and an interdisciplinary master’s in art and writing from CSU Chico. She’s held workshops on creative language and process with thousands of adults and children, including teachers and youth-at-risk. Her workshops in rural California libraries were sponsored by Poets & Writers Org. and California Center for the Book and have been featured in Poets and Writers magazine.

Her book poemcrazy: freeing your life with words is in a 29th printing. Her chapbook of poems, Bathing with Ants, and her book, Foolsgold: Making Something from Nothing were Quality Paperback Book selections. For more information about this speaker, visit her website: http://www.susanwooldridge.com

Writers Forum meets from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm monthly (except for July and August) at All Saints Episcopal Church in Eaton Hall East, located at 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA. Doors open at 10:00 am. The public is welcome to get acquainted with two free visits before joining. Annual membership dues are $25.

For further information about Writers Forum, email writersforumprogramchair@gmail.com or visit our website at https://reddingwritersforum.com