On Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019, deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Burney Division, responded to the 29000 block of Highway 299 in Round Mountain for the report of an interrupted residential burglary.

The victim reporting arriving home to find their house ransacked. As they checked the residence, they located their dog (Chihuahua breed) injured. Based on the injury, it appeared the dog may have been kicked in the head. As they continued looking through the residence, a female, later identified as Angela Quintana, (36 years old) from Rocklin California, was located in a room under the residence. They were able to take a picture of Quintana prior to her fleeing from the residence.

When deputies arrived on scene they began searching for Quintana with assistance from Sheriff’s K9 “Blitz” and the California Highway Patrol’s helicopter. During the initial search, deputies were unable to locate her. However, deputies remained in the area actively looking for her. About an hour into the search deputies located Quintana walking along Highway 299 where she was detained. After the investigation, Quintana was placed under arrest for 459 PC: Burglary and 597 PC: Animal Abuse. Quintana was booked into the Shasta County Jail and will be arraigned in Shasta County Superior Court on Friday, October 4th, 2019.