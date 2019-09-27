A percentage of funds that are seized during traffic stops, search warrants and other incidents involving controlled substances are placed in a special account. This fund is dedicated to the development and continuation of positive intervention programs for high-risk elementary and secondary school students. These funds are made available to local organizations serving youth in our community. Funds are to be used for drug abuse prevention programs and to discourage youth gang involvement.

SINTF sent out numerous letters and emails to local organizations with instructions on how to apply. SINTF received many applications. The organizations that are being awarded funds are as follows; Girls Inc. of the Northern Sacramento Valley, Hill Country Health and Wellness; Intermountain Teen Center, Tri County Community Network, Inc., Youth Violence Prevention Council of Shasta County for Shasta Youth Leadership Camp, Redding Elks Lodge #1073, Shasta Thrive, Shasta Family YMCA, Shasta County Chemical People; Peer Mentoring, Youth Violence Prevention Council of Shasta County; Youth Peer Court, Local Indians For Education, Inc.

The total amount granted for all organizations was $ 55,000.00.

A recognition ceremony will be held on September 26, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Shasta County Board of Supervisors Chambers. All members of the community and press are invited to celebrate these organizations and the programs that will be funded.