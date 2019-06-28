On June 27th, 2019 at about 1:46 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department responded to the area of the Mobile gas station

on East Cypress Avenue, regarding several reports of a male subject brandishing a large stick at passing citizens. When officers arrived, they observed the male who they recognized as Trevor Allan, age 24 of Redding, armed with a stick resembling a baseball bat. Allan was aggressively approaching a citizen armed with the stick raised above his head in a pre-striking motion. Officer Rouland and K-9 Chase arrived on scene and were successful in de-escalating Allan’s behavior. Allan immediately dropped the stick, surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Allan was booked into the Shasta County jail for brandishing a deadly weapon.