Win Prizes for Completing the Walks Passport

Shasta County residents are invited to participate in the Healthy Shasta Walks Passport. The Walks Passport gives people ideas on how to build more steps into their day and challenges them to find new places to walk. The Walks Passport is available at most Shasta County libraries and on the Healthy Shasta Walks website.

Participants who complete at least 10 walks on the Walks Passport will receive a Shasta Places bandana and are eligible for prizes, such as a grand Adventure Package including a one-night stay in a caboose at the Dunsmuir Railroad Park Resort and passes to Lake Shasta Caverns and Turtle Bay Exploration Park; Fitbits; stand up paddleboard lessons; and more. Those who fill their passports by completing all 25 walks will be entered into an additional drawing for Fleet Feet gift certificates for new sneakers. Passports need to be completed and returned to libraries (Anderson, Burney, Cottonwood, Redding and Shasta Lake) by November 30, 2019, for participants to be eligible for prizes. Participants must reside in Shasta County.

The Walks Passport is part of the Healthy Shasta Walks campaign, which is rolling out this Fall. The campaign offers maps and trail information, hosts walking challenges through the Walker Tracker app, and provides walking group resources.

Shasta County has a high population of residents with chronic health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, as well as people suffering from depression. “Walking is a way for most people to improve their health, whether it’s physical or mental well-being, which is why we are encouraging people to get outside and complete the Walks Passport,” said Sara Sundquist, Healthy Shasta Coordinator.

Visit www.healthyshastawalks.org for a copy of the Healthy Shasta Walks Passport. Healthy Shasta is a collaborative committed to making healthy eating and physical activity choices easier where you live, work and play. Visit www.healthyshasta.org for more information.