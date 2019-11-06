The Board of Directors of United Way of Northern California (UWNC) has approved the distribution of grants totaling $337,500 to 30 non-profit agencies providing direct assistance to survivors of 2018’s deadly Carr and Camp Fires.
Twenty-one of those agencies will receive Community Impact Grants totaling $250,000,
said Larry Olmstead, President & CEO of UWNC. Thirteen agencies will receive cash
cards totaling $87,500 that can be distributed directly to survivors or used to offset the
cost of goods, supplies and client services. Four agencies are receiving both a direct
grant and cash cards.
“As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Camp Fire, we are very pleased to
support agencies throughout our region that have stayed with it, and are doing amazing
work caring for our neighbors who were affected by these disasters,” Olmstead said.
Olmstead added: “These grants underscore the fact that this recovery work continues,
and will be going on for some time. It’s easy to think that we’ve gotten past the crises,
but we haven’t. Our non-profits will be looking to the community for continued prayers,
volunteer support and dollars.”
The Camp Fire occurred last Nov. 8 in Butte County and stands as the state’s largest
wildfire disaster, with 85 people killed and more than 14,000 residential structures
destroyed. Most of the city of Paradise was burned down. The Carr Fire had broken out
the previous July near Redding in Shasta County, destroying about 1,200 homes and
killing eight people. With today’s grant announcement, UWNC has distributed more than
$5.7 million in wildfire relief connected with the two fires. “We will continue to provide
assistance for as long as the recovery takes,” Olmstead said.
Organizations receiving Community Impact Grants included:
Boys & Girls Clubs of the North Valley, $5,000 to offset costs from increased enrollment,
trauma responsive care and therapy
Butte 2-1-1, $5,000 for a Workplace Wellness program to alleviate secondary trauma and stress for the call center staff
Butte Community Action Agency, $10,000 to buy fuel and equipment allowing them to
distribute food and supplies
Butte County Fire Safe Council, $5,000 to outfit a crew that will provide recovery and
restoration services to survivors
Camp Fire Zone Project, $5,000 to support rebuilding activities
Caring Choices, $15,000 to defray costs of processing 6,500 applications for aid and vetting 4,200 volunteers
Chabad Jewish Center, $10,000 to solicit vehicle donations and conduct assessments of
survivor needs
Chico Housing Action Team, $5,000 to support increased accounting/bookkeeping costs
Community Housing Improvement Program, $20,000 to support rebuilding of Paradise
Community Village affordable housing
Hope Center, $20,000 to provide case management services
Innovative Health Care Services, $10,000 to support programs for older and disabled survivors
Jesus Center, $5,000 to support administrative and case management staff
Magalia Community Church Resource & Recovery Center, $25,000 to continue to provide
food, clothing, shower & laundry facilities and trailers
One Safe Place, $5,000 to support extended stays for emergency services
Oroville Rescue Mission, $20,000 to help pay for case management services
Oroville Southside Community Improvement Association, $25,000 to operate a mobile unit housing washers, dryers and showers
Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center, $10,000 for emergency motel sheltering, food, clothing, hygiene supplies, blankets and counseling
Shasta Family YMCA, $10,000 to provide financial assistance for Y memberships
Shasta Youth Alliance, $15,000 to secure a facility from which to distribute clothing and
household items to survivors
Trade School, Shasta Business Exchange to train and deploy enrollees on wildfire
reconstruction projects
Tzu Chi Foundation, $5,000 to support case management and survivor assistance programs
Cash cards are being distributed to:
Boys & Girls Club, $10,000
Caring Choices, $10,000
Global Empowerment Mission, $2,500
Orchard Church, $2,500
Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center, $2,500
Safe Space, $5,000
Salt Ranch, $4,000
St. Vincent de Paul, $15,000
Stonewall Alliance, $4,000
Throwing Starfish, $4,000
Tzu Chi Foundation, $15,000
VECTOR, $3,000
Youth for Change, $10,000
United Way of Northern California (UWNC) was established in Redding in 1953 and serves nine counties: Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity. Its mission is to fight for the education, income and health of all residents in the community, and to assist individuals and the community during times of crisis. UWNC raises funds for non-profit agencies and operates two 24/7 human services helplines: 2-1-1 Shasta and 2-1-1 Tehama, collectively known as 2-1-1 NorCal. For more iformation about United Way of Northern California visit www.norcalunitedway.org.