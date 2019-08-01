On July 28, 2019, at approximately 10:20 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Whitmore Road near Basin Hollow Road in Millville, California regarding a fatal traffic collision. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 9 year old Sierra Knutson of Whitmore, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination was completed. The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.