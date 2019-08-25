On Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at approximately 11:00 p.m., a deputy with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the Jones Valley area. While on patrol, the deputy observed a vehicle parked off of the side of Dry Creek Road near Silverthorn Road. Due to the circumstances, time of night, and the close proximity of residences, the deputy began to investigate further.

After exiting his patrol vehicle, the deputy observed a male subject walking towards the parked vehicle. The male subject was later identified as Quinton Lee Henderson, 22 years old, of Shasta County. Henderson was unaware that the deputy was present. The deputy announced himself and observed Henderson discard a firearm into the ditch on the side of the road. Henderson was detained, and a records check revealed he had five warrants issued for his arrest. The warrants were for possession of a loaded firearm in public, possession of a controlled substance, and three warrants for vehicle code violations.

The deputy then recovered the firearm

he observed Henderson discard into the ditch. Upon further inspection, it was determined the firearm was a loaded shotgun with a sawed-off barrel. A search of Henderson was then conducted which revealed he was also in possession of drug paraphernalia at the time of the contact.

Henderson was placed under arrest for his outstanding warrants as well as 33215 PC: Possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and 11364(a) H&S: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Henderson was then transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for the above mentioned charges.