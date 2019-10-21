On Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 6:32 p.m., Jesus Estrada Delgado reported he was being shot at while on his property located on the 5700 block of Balls Ferry Road, Anderson. Delgado reported his next-door neighbor, Charles Richard Anderson II, 62 years-old, was intoxicated, yelling at him, and had fired gunshots in his direction. Delgado said he could see the muzzle flashes from Anderson’s firearm and he was hiding behind a trailer while talking to the 911 dispatcher. Delgado reported he was not injured from the gunfire, but he could still hear gunshots coming from Anderson’s property.

A short time later, deputies arrived at Anderson’s residence and called Anderson out from his residence, detaining him in handcuffs. Anderson showed the objective signs of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Anderson’s wife was also contacted at the residence and confirmed Anderson was intoxicated and shooting a firearm prior to deputies’ arrival.

Deputies searched the open field where Delgado said Anderson was standing while shooting at him and located a .38 caliber revolver handgun with expended cartridges. The firearm was found to be registered to Anderson and was taken as evidence.

Anderson was arrested for 245(a) (2) P.C. – Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Firearm and transported to the Shasta County Jail for booking.